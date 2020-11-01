On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Concern the Taliban’s Toll Collectors

KABUL, Afghanistan — When the long-haul trucker drives previous this hilltop police outpost in southern Afghanistan every week, he is aware of precisely what to do. The officers toss down a field tied to a size of rope and like all drivers, the trucker locations 5,000 afghanis — about $65 — within the field, which the officers then reel again as much as their outpost.

The officers don’t dare accumulate such bribes in individual, mentioned the trucker Dawlat Khan, “as a result of the freeway is managed by the Taliban and the police are afraid to come back out.”

Since america signed a troop withdrawal settlement in February with the Taliban, the militants have established new checkpoints alongside main highways, seizing management of lengthy stretches of roadways, extorting thousands and thousands of {dollars} a month from truckers and vacationers and even displacing the police’s personal efforts to extort bribes.

Truckers and bus drivers say authorities forces have remained inside their bases, all however handing over management of many roadways to Taliban fighters. The drivers say along with gathering “taxes,” the militants search automobiles for troopers or authorities staff, typically executing them on the spot.