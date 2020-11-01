On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Concern the Taliban’s Toll Collectors

KABUL, Afghanistan — When the long-haul trucker drives previous this hilltop police outpost in southern Afghanistan every week, he is aware of precisely what to do. The officers toss down a field tied to a size of rope and like all drivers, the trucker locations 5,000 afghanis — about $65 — within the field, which the officers then reel again as much as their outpost.
The officers don’t dare accumulate such bribes in individual, mentioned the trucker Dawlat Khan, “as a result of the freeway is managed by the Taliban and the police are afraid to come back out.”
Since america signed a troop withdrawal settlement in February with the Taliban, the militants have established new checkpoints alongside main highways, seizing management of lengthy stretches of roadways, extorting thousands and thousands of {dollars} a month from truckers and vacationers and even displacing the police’s personal efforts to extort bribes.
Truckers and bus drivers say authorities forces have remained inside their bases, all however handing over management of many roadways to Taliban fighters. The drivers say along with gathering “taxes,” the militants search automobiles for troopers or authorities staff, typically executing them on the spot.
The profitable freeway racket helps fund the Taliban’s struggle effort, however there’s additionally a strategic goal: The militants use their management of many highways to launch assaults on beleaguered authorities forces, bolstering their negotiating place on the stalled peace talks in Doha, Qatar.
The Taliban takeover of sections of the nation’s roadways is shifting the dynamic of the struggle, now in its nineteenth 12 months, by making it tougher for the federal government to resupply more and more remoted garrisons and checkpoints. Truckers and native authorities officers say the militants now management extra stretches of freeway than at any time since america and NATO first started drawing down forces almost a decade in the past.
On the identical time, the extortion of extraordinary Afghans reinforces widespread resentment of a authorities unable to guard its inhabitants. By bolstering the Taliban’s so-called shadow authorities, the delicate freeway tax scheme is a precursor to what the militants hope is a future Taliban authorities.
Within the course of, the Taliban have lower in on the profitable bribery system lengthy imposed on drivers by the police. The militants even subject stamped receipts as proof of “tax” cost — paperwork accepted at Taliban checkpoints anyplace in Afghanistan, drivers say.
“The Taliban precept is: When you pay the tax, your receipt works everywhere in the nation and also you gained’t be requested to pay the tax once more,” mentioned Ahmad Sayid Azimyan, deputy head of the chamber of commerce in Herat Province. Cops, however, don’t subject receipts for the bribes they extort.
On stretches of the strategically essential Kabul to Herat freeway, which traverses a lot of the nation, the Taliban earn between $155,000 to $195,000 a day in such taxes, Mr. Azimyan mentioned.
Abdul Yaqin Ahadi, a district governor within the province of Samangan, mentioned the taxes there fund rebel assaults throughout northern Afghanistan. In his area alone, he mentioned, the Taliban earn about $26,000 a day from taxes levied on lots of of vans hauling coal from an area mine.
As a result of the February settlement primarily sidelined the U.S. navy, the Taliban hardly ever fear now about American airstrikes concentrating on their freeway positions. American commanders have mentioned they supply air assist to authorities forces solely in crucial conditions; as an example, American plane launched strikes after Taliban fighters besieged the provincial capital of Helmand Province earlier this month.
Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Inside Ministry, which oversees the police, mentioned the Taliban presence on highways was “scattered” and “not sustainable.” He mentioned the federal government “has the higher hand in controlling highways,” and any cops caught demanding bribes have been punished.
However drivers and even native authorities officers paint a special image. The federal government, they are saying, has ceded management of enormous stretches of roads and opened the door to the Taliban to commit freeway theft. The militants actual onerous penalties for truckers who evade checkpoints. If a driver is caught and not using a Taliban tax receipt, his truck is prone to be stolen or burned, drivers mentioned.
“Nobody dares making an attempt to flee from the Taliban with out paying the tax,” mentioned Zia-ul-Haq Ziaee, who owns a constructing supplies firm in Kunduz Province in northern Afghanistan.
In Baghlan Province in northern Afghanistan, the militants function a checkpoint that collects customs charges of $400 to $660 per tuck on items imported from Central Asian international locations. These charges are taken after truckers already paid authorities duties on the official customs workplace on the border.
The Taliban can earn $200,000 a day in such charges, mentioned Nasir Ahmad Qasimi, chairman of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce. He mentioned the double taxation has pushed up the worth of business and shopper items, together with gasoline, oil, development supplies, flour and produce.
“Beforehand, the Taliban didn’t seem on the street to gather customs as a result of they feared the safety forces,” mentioned Mr. Ziaee, the development firm proprietor. “Now they’re proper out on the street, gathering customs.”
Many drivers mentioned highways managed by the Taliban are largely freed from crime as a result of the militants don’t permit bandits to function of their territory. However the police and troopers are so afraid to depart their garrisons and outposts that thieves typically rob drivers and passengers in lots of government-controlled areas.
“Any a part of the freeway below authorities management, there are a variety of robberies,” mentioned Mohammad Khalid, who has pushed a bus the previous eight years between Kabul and Herat. “There aren’t any robberies in Taliban areas.”
The militants have additionally interceded when the police try to extort bribes too near Taliban areas. Samir Khan, a fuel-tanker driver on the Kabul-Herat freeway, mentioned he lately watched Taliban fighters assault two cops who demanded a bribe from a trucker.
“The Taliban killed one of many police and the opposite one escaped,” he mentioned.
Amir Mohammad, who drives minivans between the provinces of Herat and Ghor in northwestern Afghanistan, mentioned navigating that roadway had by no means been so perilous in the course of the 4 years he has pushed the freeway.
“There’s the Taliban, there are robberies, there are unlawful armed males — everyone seems to be making an attempt to get cash from us,” he mentioned.
The Taliban had for years arrange non permanent roadblocks, solely to flee when attacked by authorities or American forces. However now, drivers say, the checkpoints have develop into all however everlasting, elevating thousands and thousands of {dollars} from cargo vans, gas tankers, minibuses and taxis.
“Alongside the entire freeway, there is just one outpost of presidency forces,” Mr. Mohammad mentioned. “There was others, however lately all of them fell to the Taliban.”
Khan Wali, a resident of Logar Province in japanese Afghanistan, mentioned the Taliban beforehand blocked the street solely as soon as every week. “However now it’s every day — they’ve checkpoints and search automobiles and passengers,” he mentioned.
That has left some authorities outposts in precarious positions and elevated the danger of violence alongside stretches of roadway.
“A police outpost in Zabul Province stops drivers and asks them to convey groceries to the outpost as a result of they’ve such worry of the Taliban,” mentioned Mohammad Eisa, a bus driver.
A stretch of street in Paktia Province in japanese Afghanistan was for years thought of comparatively secure.
“However now the Taliban have arrange a checkpoint to seek for focused folks, so there are clashes and assaults nearly daily,” between the militants and the federal government forces, mentioned Afsar Khan, a taxi driver. .
Ajmal, a resident of Khost Province in japanese Afghanistan who goes by one title, mentioned authorities staff had been kidnapped and murdered by the Taliban lately on the freeway between Kabul and town of Khost.
“Prior to now we traveled this street with none worry, however now we don’t know whether or not we’ll attain Kabul or the Taliban will kill us alongside the street,” Mr. Ajmal mentioned.
Reporting was contributed by Najim Rahim in Kabul, Taimoor Shah in Kandahar, Asadullah Timory in Herat, Zabihullah Ghazi in Jalalabad and Farooq Jan Mangal in Khost.