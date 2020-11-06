Obnoxious: Brazen Brzezinski Gloats Over Community Censorship of Trump

The liberal media have tried to trick Individuals for many years, however just lately they’ve been extra cavalier about their dishonesty. The censorship of the 2020 Republican Nationwide Conference was maybe the most blatant example of the left-wing networks’ new dependancy: reducing reside footage they don’t like, and turning the digital camera to considered one of their very own speaking heads to supply their pathetic excuses for doing so.

President Trump’s Thursday evening speech alleging voter fraud was the most recent goal of the left-wing networks’ self-righteous censorship. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, congratulating her colleagues within the partisan press, proclaimed on Friday’s Morning Joe: “All three main networks together with this community reduce off the President mid-sentence to close down his disinformation marketing campaign.”

However Brzezinski didn’t simply let viewers take her phrase for it. Not like lots of claims made on Morning Joe, this one was offered with irrefutable proof. Brzezinski and her manufacturing workforce offered a compilation exhibiting anchors on a number of networks interrupting the feed from the President’s speech.

Lasting only a few seconds every, the person clips present Trump interrupted mid-speech, often adopted by excuses from whichever anchor interrupted him. The compilation starred NBC’s Lester Holt, ABC’s David Muir, CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, CNBC’s Shepard Smith, and MSNBC’s personal Brian Williams.

NBC anchor Lester Holt, treating his viewers like kids, interrupted Trump’s speech and arrogantly said: “We’re watching President Trump talking reside from the White Home, and we have now to interrupt right here as a result of the President has made plenty of false statements.” CNBC’s Shepard Smith and MSNBC’s Brian Williams had equally pathetic excuses, with Williams even including: “[we are] correcting the President of the US.”

Apparently, we’re previous the purpose the place information anchors can present viewers what’s occurring reside after which “fact-check” it afterwards (and even on-screen through the speech whereas permitting it to proceed). They’re now too lazy to even handle the statements they don’t like earlier than telling us what to assume. It’s simpler to simply defend us from actuality in order that their narrative may be the one one we hear.

The speaking heads on TV know that too many Individuals really belief them to report the information, they usually’re all too blissful to take benefit. However essentially the most sickening half is that they’re not afraid to brag about it.

Read the transcript below: