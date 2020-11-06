Noodles & Co. CEO says there’s an ‘alternative for progress’ as pre-COVID traits speed up

Although restaurant corporations have struggled as a result of coronavirus pandemic, Noodles & Co.

NDLS,

+2.25%

says COVID-19 has opened doorways by accelerating pre-pandemic traits.

“We’re excited for the place the model is,” Dave Boennighausen, chief govt officer of Noodles & Co., informed MarketWatch. “We’ll look again two years from now and say 2020 was difficult and terrifying, however gave us a chance for progress.”

Noodles & Co., which has greater than 450 eating places unfold throughout the higher Midwest, Colorado, Washington, D.C. and different places, focuses on noodles and pasta of each stripe, from macaroni and cheese to penne pasta with hen to spicy Korean beef noodles.

Learn: Blue Apron’s stock roller coaster continues with shares up 14%

For many who are in search of vegan or plant-based choices, the corporate additionally serves Zoodles and Caulifloodles (noodles made out of zucchini and cauliflower) and is testing a cauliflower gnocchi.

“Most cultures all through the globe develop up with noodles and pasta as a core staple of their food regimen,” Boennighausen mentioned. “In the long run, individuals will desire a steadiness of consolation and acquainted [as well as] new meals.”

Restaurant eating has dropped dramatically in the course of the coronavirus pandemic as capability limits hold eating rooms largely empty and client choice leans towards cooking at residence, or digital ordering, takeaway and supply.

Boennighausen mentioned 60% of Noodles & Co.’s enterprise earlier than the pandemic was off-premise, and the corporate’s meals travels nicely.

Furthermore, he says the corporate’s prospects are youthful.

See: Dunkin’s COVID-19 turnaround likely drove Inspire Brands deal, KeyBanc analysts say

“The youthful demographic skews extra in the direction of digital and extra

in the direction of comfort,” he mentioned.

The shift to digital, which has been a prevalent development in different areas of retail as nicely, has been occurring throughout meals classes.

“Many of the massive traits that you simply’re seeing off-premise

will proceed in a post-COVID world,” Boennighausen mentioned. “Supply would possibly

decline by way of proportion. However quite a lot of shoppers who had not used

supply at the moment are utilizing supply.”

Final week, Noodles & Co. reported a internet lack of $127,000, or roughly zero per share, after internet revenue of $4.2 million, or 9 cents per share, final yr. Adjusted earnings of a penny per share beat the FactSet consensus for zero EPS.

Income of $106.0 million was down from $118.3 million and missed the FactSet consensus for $107.0 million. And systemwide same-restaurant gross sales fell 3.8%, although the corporate notes that every month from July by way of September skilled same-store gross sales will increase. In September, systemwide same-store gross sales rose 0.4%. Similar-store gross sales for October have been about flat.

In the meantime, the coronavirus pandemic exhibits no indicators of slowing, with the U.S. counting a record 107,000 instances on Wednesday.

Don’t miss: Tupperware sales in North America jump 42% as consumers increasingly eat at home

“Spiking COVID instances within the higher Midwest have slowed Noodles

& Co.’s same-store gross sales momentum…, however we proceed to view Noodles &

Co. as comparatively nicely positioned in the course of the COVID disaster,” wrote Truist

Securities in a observe.

Truist charges Noodles & Co. shares purchase with a $10 worth

goal.