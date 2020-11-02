Nio inventory rockets towards a report after October deliveries double

The Nio Eve idea automotive

Shares of Nio Inc. soared towards a report Monday, after the China-based electrical car maker reported October deliveries that doubled to a month-to-month report of greater than 5,000 automobiles.

The inventory

NIO,

+9.33%

shot up 13.1% to $34.57 in very lively morning buying and selling, nicely above the Oct. 29 report shut of $31.99.