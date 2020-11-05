Home Tech Nintendo stories working revenue of $1.41B for the quarter ending in September...

Nintendo stories working revenue of $1.41B for the quarter ending in September on income of $3.9B, and raises Change gross sales forecast to 24M models for the yr (Takashi Mochizuki/Bloomberg)

Takashi Mochizuki / Bloomberg:

Nintendo stories working revenue of $1.41B for the quarter ending in September on income of $3.9B, and raises Change gross sales forecast to 24M models for the yr  —  – The corporate raised its outlook for Change gross sales and revenue  — Nintendo’s forecasts could effectively stay too conservative

