Nigeria: 4 arrested in police brutality protests

Arrests come weeks after Africa’s most populous nation was rocked by the largest anti-government protests in many years.

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of Nigeria’s capital Abuja calling out police abuse, activists mentioned, two weeks after the unrest over the problem rocked the nation.

Activists mentioned 4 protesters have been arrested on Friday.

Footage on social media confirmed a small crowd taking to the streets to attempt to sustain strain on the authorities after a bloody crackdown helped stamp out demonstrations final month.

“4 of our members have been arrested this morning in entrance of the Nationwide Meeting,” rights activist Deji Adeyanju instructed AFP information company.

Youth-led protests towards police brutality erupted early final month after a video that purportedly confirmed a federal Particular Anti-Theft Squad (SARS) operative killing a person was shared on-line.

After days of demonstrations, President Muhammadu Buhari’s authorities agreed to disband SARS, however the protests persevered with calls for of sweeping reforms of police forces and motion towards corruption.

#EndSARS demonstrators in #AbujaProtests this morning. While video was recording, all seems calm. Gunfire then sends protestors operating. Was at this junction: 9.062183, 7.501704 main as much as Nationwide Meeting the place ‘ENDSARS’ has been printed in purple on the asphalt. pic.twitter.com/g2Jh4Ccpzj — Bertram Hill (@bertram_hill1) November 6, 2020

Amnesty Worldwide estimated that 56 folks died throughout the nation, together with a dozen peaceable protesters gunned down by safety forces within the coronary heart of Nigeria’s greatest metropolis Lagos.

Authorities denied any duty for the killing of demonstrators.

That bloodshed unleashed days of chaos and looting in a string of cities.

Demonstrations have since stopped. However activist Adeyanju insisted the “#EndSARS” protests “will proceed” till calls for for an overhaul are met.

Authorities opponent Omoyele Sowore mentioned Friday’s arrests confirmed the police “won’t ever be taught”.