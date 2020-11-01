NewMarket Company (NEU) Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

NewMarket Company (NYSE:NEU) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name October 29, 2020 3:00 PM ET

Thanks, Christy. And thanks everybody for becoming a member of us this afternoon. As reminder, among the statements made throughout this convention name could also be forward-looking, related components that would trigger precise outcomes to vary materially from these forward-looking statements are contained in our earnings launch. And in our SEC filings, together with our most up-to-date kind 10-Ok and our first quarter 10-Q. Throughout this name, we may talk about the non-GAAP monetary measure included in our earnings launch. The earnings launch, which might be discovered on our web site embody the reconciliation of the non-GAAP monetary measure to the comparable GAAP monetary measure. We filed our 10-Q this morning; it comprises considerably extra particulars on the operations and efficiency of our firm. Please take time to overview it. I will probably be referring to the info that was included in final night time’s launch.

Internet revenue was $96 million or $8.70 a share in comparison with internet revenue of $68 million or $6.06 a share for the third quarter of final 12 months. This elevated efficiency features a one-time $16.5 million acquire on the sale of a non-operating actual property asset. This asset was a part of our long-term actual property technique that we have been executing on over the previous few many years. This particular Parcel challenge was kicked-off late final 12 months and closed within the third quarter.

Gross sales for the petroleum components phase for the third quarter of 2020 had been $510 million, in comparison with gross sales within the third quarter of 2019 of $551 million. The lower was due primarily to decrease shipments and promoting costs. Petroleum components working revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $102 million in comparison with $95 million for a similar interval final 12 months. The rise was because of decrease uncooked materials prices, promoting, normal and administrative prices, analysis and growth prices partially offset by modifications in promoting costs, larger changing prices and decrease shipments. Shipments decreased 3.2% between the durations primarily pushed by decreases in gas additive shipments.

Our third quarter 2020, working outcomes mirrored continued enchancment in among the key drivers that have an effect on the efficiency of our enterprise per what we started to see close to the tip of the second quarter. With gasoline consumption rebounded rapidly, miles pushed continued to point out enchancment, industrial manufacturing starting to rebound, particularly associated to car vegetation reopening and producing automobiles, demand for each our lubricant and gas components have elevated steadily all through the quarter.

Whereas our second quarter outcomes had been considerably influence by the financial disruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated authorities restrictions. These enhancements within the third quarter of 2020 helped to drive a rise in shipments in comparison with the second quarter of over 25%. The efficient tax price for the third quarter of 2020 was 18.6% down from the speed of twenty-two.5% for a similar interval final 12 months.

In the course of the quarter, we funded capital expenditures of $20 million repaid debt of $82 million and pay dividends of $21 million as we proceed to function with very low leverage with our internet debt-to-EBITDA ending the quarter at 1.1 instances. We wish to at the beginning proceed to thank — say thanks to our 2000 plus workforce members who’ve adjusted previously six months and who’ve made the mandatory modifications in order that we will be capable of proceed to function safely around the globe. This has not been straightforward on anybody and our workforce isn’t any exception.

Our main focus, apart from holding everybody secure continues to be assembly our clients’ wants by this disaster. As we communicated for the reason that starting of this 12 months, our operations proceed to run globally with out interruption. We proceed to work with our clients to fulfill their wants, as properly — excuse me, as we regulate to the altering financial surroundings. Serving to our clients by these unsure instances continues to be a prime precedence.

We’re inspired by the working outcomes for our petroleum components enterprise. And we anticipate the worldwide market will proceed to enhance as authorities restrictions on the motion of individuals, items and providers are eased, as trendy transportation and equipment can’t operate with out our merchandise. The speed of enchancment will rely closely on the speed at which these restrictions are lifted and stay lifted and the general financial surroundings enhancing.

Thanks for becoming a member of us for the decision immediately. We hope you might be all wholesome and staying secure. Christy that concludes our plan feedback for immediately. And thanks all for attending and we sit up for speaking to you on the finish of the subsequent quarter.

