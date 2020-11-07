Netflix exams a linear video channel – TechCrunch

Netflix takes an old style strategy for its newest function, Amazon plans a brand new knowledge heart in India and we evaluate the PlayStation 5. That is your Day by day Crunch for November 6, 2020.

The large story: Netflix exams a linear video channel

At this time in shocking product methods: Netflix is testing a linear channel in France known as Netflix Direct, according to Variety.

To be clear, it’s not an everyday TV channel however fairly one thing you entry on Netflix’s web site. However like a broadcast or cable channel, it ditches streaming’s on-demand facet. As a substitute, you watch no matter film or TV present is taking part in proper now.

Netflix beforehand examined a Shuffle button, so apparently it’s very fascinated with exploring a viewer expertise the place you simply flip the TV on and veg out. The service says it’s testing this in France as a result of “many viewers like the thought of programming that doesn’t require them to decide on what they will watch.”

The tech giants

Review: Sony’s PlayStation 5 is here, but next-generation gaming is still on its way — Devin Coldewey writes that the brand new technology of consoles is each a tough and a simple promote.

Amazon to invest $2.8 billion to build its second data center region in India — The funding will enable Amazon to launch an AWS Cloud area in Hyderabad by mid-2022.

Steve Bannon’s show pulled off Twitter and YouTube over calls for violence — Bannon had his present suspended from Twitter and an episode eliminated by YouTube after calling for violence in opposition to FBI director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Startups, funding and enterprise capital

Challenger bank Starling is out raising a new £200M funding round — Having raised £363 million so far, together with a £100 million state-aid grant, Starling now boasts 1.9 million prospects.

Chinese autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai hits $5.3 billion valuation — The corporate has raised greater than $1 billion since its founding, together with $400 million from Toyota.

Provizio closes $6.2M seed round for its car safety platform using sensors and AI — The startup has a “five-dimensional” sensory platform that supposedly perceives, predicts and prevents automobile accidents in actual time and past the line-of-sight.

Recommendation and evaluation from Additional Crunch

Startups making meat alternatives are gaining traction worldwide — New partnerships with world chains like McDonald’s in Hong Kong, the launch of check kitchens in Israel and new financing rounds for startups in Sydney and Singapore level to abounding alternatives.

Software companies are reporting a pretty good third quarter — It’s nice information for startups on the lookout for capital heading into 2021.

(Reminder: Additional Crunch is our membership program, which goals to democratize details about startups.)

All the things else

Europe urges e-commerce platforms to share data in fight against coronavirus scams — The priority right here will not be solely customers being ripped off, but in addition the true threat of hurt if individuals purchase a product that doesn’t really defend them as claimed.

Elon Musk’s Tesla tequila will run you $250 a bottle — Positive, why not.

