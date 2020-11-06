Netflix is testing Direct, a linear channel with real-time, scheduled programming from its library, which is accessible solely through its web site, in France (Elsa Keslassy/Selection)

Elsa Keslassy / Selection:
Netflix is testing Direct, a linear channel with real-time, scheduled programming from its library, which is accessible solely through its web site, in France — Netflix has chosen France to check its first channel providing. — Named Direct, the linear channel — which is simply out there to subscribers …
Netflix is testing Direct, a linear channel with real-time, scheduled programming from its library, which is accessible solely through its web site, in France
