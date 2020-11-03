NERVOUS? Hollywood Left Prays to God for ‘Evil’ ‘Racist Legal’ Trump’s Defeat

Within the closing weeks of this marketing campaign Hollywood lefties couldn’t imagine anyone would vote for that “racist felony” Donald Trump in 2020.

Comic Chelsea Handler gave the impression of Joe “You ain’t black!” Biden when she mocked ex-boyfriend and rapper 50 Cent for his Donald Trump assist: “I needed to remind him that he was a black individual.”

Actor John Leguizamo demeaned any Hispanic who votes for Trump: “Latin individuals for Republicans are like roaches for Raid.”

HBO host Invoice Maher trashed the devoted, as he prodded Democrats to assault Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s spiritual beliefs: “As a result of being nuts is related.”

One celeb did discover faith this month, nevertheless it was simply Bette Midler praying for the President’s defeat: “Are you there, God? It’s me, Bette. I’m so scared, God. We now have a fascist within the White Home, racist felony who hates democracy…Please let JoeBiden win.”

The next are simply a few of the most obnoxious outbursts from nervous celebrities during the last month of marketing campaign 2020:

Trump Demonstrates the “Banality of Evil”

“Tonight’s [vice presidential] debate, above all, proved as soon as and for all, by comparability what a flaming turd pile final week’s debate was. Trump’s debate efficiency final week was a hurricane of dangerous religion. It boarded on an illustration of the banality of evil….I spent the entire debate on the center of my seat. It was all the things we anticipated: [Mike] Pence talked over all the ladies within the room, the moderator tried to name for order. The Vice President obtained a pair licks in, then Senator [Kamala] Harris picked up a damaged pool cue and beat Pence over the top with the Trump administration’s failures.”

— Host Stephen Colbert on CBS’s The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, October 7.

Praying for Defeat of “Racist Legal Who Hates Democracy”

“Are you there, God? It’s me, Bette. I’m so scared, God. We now have a fascist within the #WhiteHouse, a racist felony who hates democracy, denies science & kills our residents! #ElectionDay is subsequent week. What if he wins? We received’t have a rustic! Please let #JoeBiden win. Thanks.”

— October 26 tweet by singer/actress Bette Midler.

The place Have We Heard This Earlier than? Comic to Rapper: You Can’t Be Black and Vote

Trump

“He [rapper Curtis Jackson] doesn’t wanna go from being 50 Cent to ‘20 Cent’ and I needed to remind him that he was a black individual, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.”

— Former Netflix host/comic Chelsea Handler discussing ex-boyfriend rapper Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent choice to vote for Trump because of Biden’s tax plan as aired on NBC’s Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, October 23.

“Secret Trump Supporters” Afraid to Admit They Are Misogynist, Racists Like Trump

“So what am I anxious about? I’m anxious about, critically, the key Trump supporters. I’m anxious about them. As a result of earlier than the election once they voted for him, they might say, ‘Properly, he’s a businessman. We hate politicians. He’s one thing completely different. baa baa baa.’ However now it’s completely different. Now they know he’s a misogynist. They know he’s a racist. They know that he separated little kids from their mother and father and had no plan to reunite them….They will’t inform common individuals anymore. As a result of they’re mainly admitting that they’re the identical as him.”

— Co-host Pleasure Behar on ABC’s The View, October 30.

Trump’s Plan Was to Have Tens of millions Die

“That appears to have actually been the plan from the start. As a lot as — you realize — Fauci got here out and mentioned he suggested the President very early on when the President mentioned ‘Simply let it wash over the nation, what occurs if we try this?’ Fauci mentioned ‘you’d have hundreds of thousands of useless individuals. That’s why you may’t try this.’ However it appears that evidently that basically is the plan.”

— Host Stephen Colbert on CBS’s The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, October 27.



Trump’s First Time period = “A Crime Scene”

“The previous 4 years have certainly been against the law scene by which the America of the U.S. Structure has been duct-taped to a chair and relentlessly waterboarded by these chanting ‘Make America Nice Once more.’ To them, Trump is just not an actual individual, he’s a cult determine in whom they’ve blind religion no matter what he says or does. Proof is dismissed — together with his personal recorded admissions of guilt that show he has disregarded their welfare, well being and even their lives.”

— Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in an October 29 column for The Hollywood Reporter.

“So Sensible” Joe Beat “Dimmest Bulb” “Terrible” Trump

“#JoeBiden by a mile! No contest. Cogent, affected person & so good, alongside the dimmest bulb within the pack. What an terrible man, & what a horrible presidency. His title will reside in infamy. Which jogs my memory…is StephenMiller useless? Over 540 kids won’t ever see their households once more.”

— October 22 tweet post-presidential debate by actress/singer Bette Midler.

Invoice Being a Bigot Towards Amy Barrett

“[Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer mentioned Democrats received’t make [Amy Coney] Barett’s faith a problem – however they need to. As a result of being nuts is related.”

— Host Invoice Maher on HBO’s Actual Time with Invoice Maher, October 16.

Latins Voting for Republicans Are Committing Suicide

“Latin individuals for Republicans are like roaches for Raid….There’s a stage of self-hate or only a lack of care of the remainder of your Latin brothers and sisters who’re in cages, who’re being demonized by this President….Hate crimes towards Latin individuals are means up….23 individuals have been shot in El Paso only for being Latin and also you don’t care? So you will vote for this braggadocio President?…It’s self-hating and egocentric.”

— Actor John Leguizamo on HBO’s Actual Time with Invoice Maher, October 16.

Cease the Race Struggle, Vote Trump Out!

“The NUMBER ONE precedence is to get Trump out of workplace. HE HAS TO GO. We are able to’t permit this man to proceed to attempt to DIVIDE US. The those that have essentially the most duty and must be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white individuals. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

— October 16 tweet by hip-hop mogul/music producer Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

Wishing Loss of life On Trump For Laughs

“President Trump claimed to have survived the coronavirus…..I’m not going to say I’m disenchanted, however it sort of feels like when there’s a automotive crash and the one survivor is the drunk driver. Trump mentioned him getting COVID was quote ‘a blessing from God.’ And I wager even God was like ‘Hey we tried, guys.’ Truly perhaps we must be extra optimistic about this….There’s two methods we are able to take a look at it. Both Trump is telling the reality and we lastly have a remedy for COVID. Or Trump is mendacity and he’s nonetheless gonna die. I’m not gonna say that’s a win-win nevertheless it’s positively not a lose-lose.”

— Comic Michael Che throughout Weekend Replace on NBC’s Saturday Night time Stay, October 10.

Obama’s Election In the end Ushered In “The White Supremacist In Cost”

“I might see it [2020 election] actually going both means…..So after Reconstruction on this nation, when black individuals have been elected to Senate whatnot, the KKK got here again with a power, and one in seven white males have been in it, you realize? So it’s like after Barack Obama, we obtained Trump, the white supremacist in cost.”

— Comic/actress Robin Thede on NBC’s Peacock streaming service present Wilmore, October 16.