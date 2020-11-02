Nearing the end line in Scranton, Pa., Biden says, ‘You bought to run by way of the tape, man.’

Joseph R. Biden Jr. returned to his Pennsylvania birthplace, Scranton, on the morning of Election Day, addressing supporters exterior a carpenters’ union corridor and visiting his childhood dwelling.

“It’s good to be dwelling,” the previous vp stated at a canvass kickoff, sporting a masks and talking by way of a bullhorn with Biden-Harris stickers on it. “Scranton is the place I discovered, such as you did, all my primary values.”

As he chatted with supporters, he used a monitor and area analogy about ending the race: “You bought to run by way of the tape, man. You bought to go during the tape.”

Mr. Biden additionally paid a go to to his childhood dwelling, the place he signed a message on the lounge wall: “From this home to the White Home with the grace of God.”