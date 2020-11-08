Nationals invite Biden to throw first pitch on Opening Day

Joe Biden’s calendar is already filling up.

The Democrat had not been president-elect for a full day earlier than the Washington Nationals prolonged an invite for him to throw out the primary pitch of their baseball season.

“We’re excited to proceed the long-standing custom of sitting presidents throwing out the primary pitch on the dwelling of the nationwide pastime in our nation’s capital,” the staff tweeted Saturday evening, in a delicate dig at President Donald Trump.

Trump was the primary president since Jimmy Carter to not throw out a primary pitch on Opening Day, declining the Nationals’ invitation in 2017. Each different president since William Howard Taft in 1910 took half within the annual custom.

After the Nationals invited Dr. Anthony Fauci — a famous Nats fan — to throw out a primary pitch in July, Trump introduced that he would throw the primary pitch at a Yankees recreation in August. Nonetheless, that apparently was information to the Yankees, who reportedly had never extended an invitation. Trump later canceled the non-event, saying he could be busy that day.

Trump’s final look at a Nationals recreation was no enjoyable for him both — throughout an look on the 2019 World Sequence, the Washington crowd booed Trump, chanting “Lock him up!”

There was no affirmation but if Biden would take up the Nationals on their provide. Opening Day is scheduled for April 1 at Nationals Park in opposition to the New York Mets.