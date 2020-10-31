MSNBC Uncritically Slobbers Over Communist China’s Corona Case Numbers

As a result of everybody is aware of that the commie dictators of China, the place the coronavirus originated, would by no means lie about their case numbers!
There’s nothing the liberal media loves greater than the newest “grim milestones” in regards to the coronavirus. On Saturday, MSNBC’s AM Pleasure supplied a disgusting instance of the phenomenon. Visitor host Jonathan Capehart had as a visitor Laurie Garrett, a “pandemic professional” that our Tim Graham caught again in March telling NPR that “each American needs to be completely outraged” on the Trump administration, and warning “we’re all gonna drop useless.”
Right this moment, Garrett trumpeted the supposed indisputable fact that yesterday, we had extra new coronavirus instances in america than the cumulative complete of Chinese language instances because the virus was first acknowledged in December.
Capehart was so excited that he had Garrett repeat the statistics. And he slobbered throughout her, saying “Good Lord. Laurie, I like watching you and I like having you on.” And in ending the phase, Capehart heralded her as a “nationwide treasure.”
Gag me with a nasal swab! Capehart and Garrett are the kind that might have credulously lapped up the grain and metal manufacturing numbers put out by the Soviet Union again within the day!
Even the New York Instances has reported on a CIA investigation into the way in which that China has “vastly understated the unfold of the coronavirus.”
This is not gullibility on the a part of MSNBC. It is a willful choice to place apart any journalistic skepticism so as put the Trump administration within the worst doable mild. And if which means uncritically sopping up statistics put out by the Chinese language dictators, so be it.
This is the transcript.
MSNBC
AM Pleasure
10/31/20
10:40 am EDT
LAURIE GARRETT: This is a startling little factor to consider. Yesterday, we had extra new instances in America reported in complete in a single 24-hour interval than all the complete of instances in China since December. Yesterday we had — let me get the numbers proper. 98,583 new instances reported in america of America. The full for China, since Christmas, is 91,339 instances.
JONATHAN CAPEHART: Laurie, might you say that once more? So we might drive this dwelling for the American individuals?
GARRETT: In someday, we had extra new instances in america of America than the cumulative complete of Chinese language instances because the virus was first acknowledged in December.
CAPEHART: Good Lord. Laurie, this is likely one of the explanation why I like watching you and I like having you on. Since you simply zero in on the salient challenge.
I am so glad you introduced up — you zeroed in on why the masks is vital . . . Laurie Garrett, you’re a nationwide treasure. Thanks a lot for approaching, and for breaking it down and placing it in plain language.