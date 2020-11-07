Mortgage charges fall to a different report low as election final result stays unsure and customers ordering Clorox and Lysol are being despatched socks as a substitute, FTC says

Blissful Friday MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these prime tales:

Milwaukee Bucks ahead Kyle Korver is looking to pass his Santa Barbara, CA, house to a brand new proprietor for $3,995,000. The SoCal native bought the retreat in 2012 for $1.5 million.

Have a look at these three numbers to gauge your chances of really getting monetary help.

Mortgage charges fall to a different report low as election final result stays unsure

Rising house costs are cutting sharply into the savings that house consumers can count on due to decrease rates of interest.

Shoppers ordering Clorox and Lysol merchandise are being despatched socks as a substitute, FTC says

25 companies received notices from the FTC alleging that they have been working ‘faux web sites’.

I obtained a promotion and a increase, however my colleagues undermine me. How do I stability work and my happiness?

‘The function was an addition to my new group with tasks taken away from two of the opposite group members who’ve been doing this sort of work for fairly a while.’

My husband is paying $10,000 of $20,677 in child-support arrears. He desires me to provide all of it to my grownup kids. Ought to I try this?

‘Our grownup kids are 42, 39 and 34 years outdated. I assist my kids financially as wanted and provides them financial presents.’

Why polls get the ‘Latino vote’ so unsuitable

Because the U.S. kinds by election outcomes, some question the usefulness of categorizing voters as ‘Latino.’

Weekend reads: the place to retire on $40,000 a 12 months

Additionally, a marital tax downside, the stock market’s reward for gridlock in Washington and a generational transformation for the U.S..

What an election week. How a few Fistful of Bourbon to take the sting off?

The just lately launched 90-proof spirit is branded with a Spaghetti Western theme.

I’m a white lady of privilege and a single mom. I would like a ‘zinger’ to cease my sister-in-law telling me why I’ve it so good

The Moneyist reveals his 5 golden rules for coping with tough individuals.

Elsewhere in MarketWatch

The votes are in, and this French bulldog was elected mayor of a Kentucky city

Meet Wilbur Beast, the pup elected mayor of Rabbit Hash, Ky., on Election Day

Biden pulls forward of Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania’s poll counts early Friday, as votes continued to trickle in in 4 essential battleground states.

Credit score-card debt rose in September for first time in seven months

Shoppers increased their credit- card debt in September after six straight month-to-month declines, in response to Federal Reserve information launched Friday.

Each Democrats and Republicans are failing Latino voters; right here’s what wants to vary

Cease lowering these 32 million eligible voters into little greater than a particular curiosity group.

How sharp traders use a CEO’s annual shareholder letter as a secret door to superior shares

These 20 firms are prime examples of companies that give stockholders straight discuss.

Time to maneuver on? Right here’s one investor’s recommendation on what to do after the election

Jim Smigiel, chief funding officer of non-traditional methods at SEI Investments, gives his take on how the election has impacted monetary markets.