Montana Democrat tips Chris Christie into doing Cameo message trolling Republican Greg Gianforte

In a Cameo video tweeted out by Mike Cooney entitled “a particular message for @gregformontana,” Christie implores “Greg” to return again to New Jersey. Gianforte went to high school and lived in New Jersey till 1995, when he moved to Montana. Christie has informed NJ Advance Media that he had no concept that the “Greg” he was chatting with was Republican Greg Gianforte. “That is the form of soiled underhanded stuff executed by the DGA to take advantage of a charity that’s caring for drug and alcohol addicted girls and it needs to be repudiated instantly by all of the management of the DGA.”

Then Christie tweeted out: “Disgrace on @CooneyforMT. Similar to @DemGovs. I’m doing Cameo to learn a NJ charity that shelters & treats drug & alcohol addicted pregnant girls & they ship this deceptive request after which push it out as a shot of @GregForMontana. I SUPPORT Greg Gianforte for Governor-absolutely!”

Hmmmm. Perhaps Christie ought to have anxious extra about that when he was cutting billions as governor in spending on those very same programs and resources. That’s as a result of Christie is a craven bullshit artist. The race in Montana is shut, however Gianforte is forward. It will be great if somebody good might come from Christie in any case of those many years of corruption.

CHRISTIE: I’ve this particular message at the moment for you, Greg. Now, I perceive you left New Jersey a while in the past for work, and that occurs typically. However Jersey by no means fairly leaves you, does it? Now consider every thing we obtained again right here: We’ve obtained Taylor Ham. We’ve obtained Bruce Springsteen. We’ve obtained Jon Bon Jovi. We’ve obtained the Jersey Shore. We’ve obtained the boardwalks. We’ve obtained all that stuff again right here that’s ready for you, however greater than anything, Mike and your complete household—they need you again right here. So hear, we will do that the straightforward manner or the laborious manner. You may come again voluntarily, or perhaps, they’ll ship me out to get you. I don’t assume that’s what you need, Greg. So get your self again to Jersey fast and let’s have some Jersey enjoyable, and be Jersey sturdy. Get again right here, Greg. We’d like you.

About two years after lying to police officers about assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, Republican bully Greg Gianforte launched his campaign to become governor of Montana. The rich businessman has been including cash to his marketing campaign towards Democratic candidate Mike Cooney as we come all the way down to the wire in a good race. Contemplating that Gianforte voted to get an enormous tax break that added a reported $3 million in welfare to his private coffers this previous 12 months, the truth that he’s throwing cash at himself whereas jeopardizing People’ Social Safety and Medicaid is kind of par-for-the-Republican-course.