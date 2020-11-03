Monday Night time Owls: Constructing on a historical past of resistance, Black girls cleared the path on this election

Whereas Harris’s nomination is historic and significant, Black girls’s overwhelming curiosity and dedication to casting a poll isn’t a brand new characteristic in American politics. In 2008 and ’12, Black girls voted on the highest charge of any race and gender subgroup. […] The passage in 1920 of the nineteenth Modification, which granted voting rights to all girls in principle however solely white girls in follow, had little impact on Black girls’s lives. Via an array of authorized and extralegal methods, white Individuals labored to maintain Black folks from working towards the constitutional proper to vote. Black girls passionately resisted these efforts. In the course of the Sixties, for instance, civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer led a nationwide movement to expand the voting rights of Black Individuals. It was a daring act of defiance—and a matter of life and dying. As Hamer defined in a 1964 interview with The Nation, “We’re bored with all this beatin,’ we’re bored with takin’ this. It’s been 100 years and we’re nonetheless being overwhelmed and shot at, crosses are nonetheless being burned, as a result of we wish to vote.” Absolutely conscious of the implications of her actions, Hamer refused to capitulate. “I’m goin’ to remain in Mississippi,” she added, “and in the event that they shoot me down, I’ll be buried right here.” […]

(You possibly can study extra about Fannie Lou Hamer from this excerpt of Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Information to Voting in America, a graphic novel on the historical past of voting rights, by writer Tommy Jenkins and illustrator Kati Lacker.)

“The vote is the symbol of your equality, girls of America, the assure of your liberty. That vote of yours has price tens of millions of {dollars} and the lives of 1000’s of ladies. Cash to hold on this work has been given normally as a sacrifice, and 1000’s of ladies have gone with out issues they needed and will have had so that they could assist get the vote for you. Girls have suffered agony of soul which you’ll by no means comprehend, that you simply and your daughters may inherit political freedom. That vote has been expensive. Prize it! The vote is an influence, a weapon of offense and protection, a prayer. Perceive what it means and what it may possibly do on your nation. Use it intelligently, carefully, prayerfully.” ~~Carrie Chapman Catt

