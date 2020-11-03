Michigan officers warn of robocalls meant to mislead residents in Flint.

Michigan officers warned voters of robocalls on Tuesday morning, saying that calls have been going to residents in Flint, a metropolis with a big Black inhabitants, in an effort to confuse voters and decrease turnout.

Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, stated that calls have been warning folks in Flint of lengthy strains at polling locations and suggesting that voters wait till Wednesday to forged ballots. Polls in Michigan shut at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I wish to guarantee everybody who plans to vote in particular person understands they need to accomplish that — or be in line to take action — by 8 p.m. immediately,” Ms. Benson stated in a press release.

She added that strains within the Flint space have been “minimal and transferring shortly.”

The robocall grievance got here a day after Michigan’s legal professional normal, Dana Nessel, warned of text messages being despatched to voters in Dearborn that warned of “poll sensor” malfunctions within the polling locations there.