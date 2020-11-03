Home Tech Advertising and marketing businesses are snapping up British actual property to copy...

Advertising and marketing businesses are snapping up British actual property to copy the success of US-based TikTok creator homes, with a minimum of three showing since March (Katharine Gemmell/Bloomberg)

Katharine Gemmell / Bloomberg:

Advertising and marketing businesses are snapping up British actual property to copy the success of US-based TikTok creator homes, with a minimum of three showing since March  —  TikTok stars are shifting into all-expenses-paid luxurious mansions within the U.Ok. after U.S. advertising businesses pioneered the profitable development

