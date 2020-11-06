Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Employees, Has the Coronavirus

That occasion passed off within the Rose Backyard and contained in the White Home.

Mr. Trump has spent a lot of the pandemic minimizing the specter of the virus, and several other White Home officers have nurtured his need to deal with it as a localized menace in Democratic-leaning states.

On Tuesday evening, Mr. Meadows was at Mr. Trump’s election occasion on the White Home, which featured a number of hundred folks gathered within the East Room for a number of hours, a lot of them not carrying masks as they mingled whereas watching the election returns.

The president’s chief of employees was additionally in touch with a coterie of aides earlier within the day on the Trump marketing campaign headquarters in Virginia, crammed into a decent house, the place he was not carrying a masks because the president greeted campaign workers.

Throughout the pandemic, Mr. Meadows has inspired Mr. Trump’s need to reduce the specter of the virus and focus as a substitute on the financial system. He was dismissive of mask-wearing within the White Home, and wore one solely very sporadically as he traveled with the president or throughout occasions within the Oval Workplace.

Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Meadows typically mocked reporters who wore masks round him, saying the face coverings muffled their voices. A video clip of Mr. Meadows refusing to give a statement to reporters on the Capitol as a result of they requested him to put on his masks was extensively shared throughout social media.

He has additionally been among the many West Wing officers who’ve favored minimizing the general public appearances of Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s high infectious illness professional, who has issued much more dire warnings about the specter of the virus than Mr. Trump has needed to have publicly declared.

Within the waning days of the presidential marketing campaign, Mr. Meadows made undesirable headlines when he acknowledged throughout a tv interview that the federal government wouldn’t give you the chance “management” the pandemic. Critics and Mr. Trump’s political rivals seized on the remark as proof that the administration had given up on combating the virus.