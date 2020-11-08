Let's Encrypt warns telephones working Android 7.1 or older gained't connect with many safe web sites beginning in 2021 as they’ll now not belief its root certificates (Corbin Davenport/Android Police)

Corbin Davenport / Android Police:
Let’s Encrypt warns telephones working Android 7.1 or older will not connect with many safe web sites beginning in 2021 as they’ll now not belief its root certificates — It took a very long time, however many of the internet now makes use of HTTPS to securely transmit info, partially due to a push by Google.
