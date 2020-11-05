Kosovo conflict crimes suspect Krasniqi arrested, despatched to The Hague

Veteran politician was picked up by closely armed police in a raid at his house on the outskirts of Pristina.

Jakup Krasniqi, a veteran Kosovo politician and former spokesman for the Kosovo Liberation Military, has been arrested and transferred to The Hague, the Kosovo conflict crimes tribunal mentioned in a press release.

Krasniqi, the previous speaker of parliament, will face expenses of conflict crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity, the Kosovo Specialist Chamber added. It didn’t give particulars in regards to the indictment in opposition to him.

The arrest got here after closely armed police from the European Union Rule-of-Legislation Mission (EULEX) in Kosovo raided Krasniqi’s house on the outskirts of the capital, Pristina.

The Specialist Chamber was arrange in The Hague in 2015 to deal with instances of alleged crimes by Kosovo Liberation Military (KLA) guerrillas through the conflict between 1998 and 1999 that ultimately led to Kosovo’s independence from Serbia 10 years later.

The Hague-based courtroom is ruled by Kosovo legislation, however is staffed by worldwide judges and prosecutors.

In late June, Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci was amongst 9 individuals indicted for conflict crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity by the tribunal. He was questioned over his function within the Nineties battle by prosecutors in The Hague for the primary time a month later.

The conflict, which got here to an finish after NATO-led air raids, left greater than 10,000 useless and 1,641 individuals stay unaccounted for.

Serbia doesn’t recognise Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Serbia and Kosovo have been engaged in negotiations brokered with the European Union since 2011 in an try to normalise relations and open the door for EU membership.

Jakup Krasniqi, seen right here assembly then European Council President Herman Van Rompuy in 2010, is a veteran Kosovo politician and one-time the speaker of parliament [File: Armend Nimani/AFP]