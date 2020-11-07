Children’ Slippers for simply $7.99! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Meg

Kohl’s is doing issues a bit differently this year and is rolling out Early Black Friday Deals every day by November tenth! We noticed a slew of fantastic offers yesterday already, however there are some extra nice ones right this moment!

Kohl’s has Kids’ Slippers on sale for $9.99 proper now. Plus, use code SHOP20 to get a further 20% off at checkout — making them simply $7.99 per pair!

There are several fun styles to choose from, together with Paw Patrol, Thomas & Pals, Toy Story, Mickey, Frozen, and animals! There are even a number of Dearfoam brand slippers to choose from, which is a uncommon low cost!