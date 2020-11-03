KidKraft Savannah Dollhouse with 14 Equipment for simply $69 shipped (Reg. $149)! | Cash Saving Mother®

November 2, 2020 |
This put up might include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here.
It is a nice deal on this KidKraft Dollhouse!
Walmart has this KidKraft Savannah Dollhouse with 14 Accessories for just $69 shipped!
It is a GREAT worth and matches their Deal Days worth throughout Prime Days just a few weeks in the past!
Hurry — this may promote out shortly!
Thanks, Hip2Save!
Subscribe at no cost e mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking at no cost!