Karens may tip the scales in favor of Biden, in line with this New York Occasions chart

What’s in a reputation? Your vote, apparently.

The New York Occasions sorted its presidential polling information with Siena Faculty for the previous two months by first title, and created a chart that shows the 10 most common female and male names, and whether or not these men and women stated that they’re voting for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 general election.

The findings: In case your title is Richard, Thomas, Nancy or Jennifer, you might be prone to be voting for Trump. And in case your title is Karen, Barbara, Anthony or Patrick, you might be most likely pulling for Biden.

Right here’s a have a look at the ten commonest names of every gender, and the vote preferences of every, which the report drew from polls of greater than 17,000 doubtless voters in 18 battleground states since September.

Some other notable results: Extra girls on this ballot stated that they’re voting for Biden, whereas males are about evenly cut up between the 2 candidates.

Sarah was Biden’s greatest title, male or feminine, whereas Janet was Trump’s greatest feminine title. Maybe that’s as a result of the title “Sarah” apparently skews towards these age 45 and youthful, and Biden gained over most youthful voters within the Occasions polls. However Trump is successful over many middle-aged voters, which might be why he’s so widespread amongst Jennifers; Jennifer was the only hottest women’ title for Gen X.

Biden’s greatest boys title is Patrick, maybe as a result of the Democratic candidate is a Catholic, himself, and he seems to be taking the Catholic vote 51% to 44%, according to the Pew Research Center. Well-liked Catholic names Anthony and Maria are additionally largely siding with Biden, the Occasions polling information discovered.

The boys title Donald helps Trump greater than every other, maybe as a result of they share the identical first title. The Occasions cites analysis suggesting that individuals are drawn to their very own names, and one examine even discovered that people were more likely to work at a company that shared their initials. Plus, Donald was a preferred title from 1934 via the Nineteen Fifties, and Trump polled properly with Silent Era voters born earlier than and through World Struggle II.

Josephs aren’t essentially drawn to Biden, nonetheless, because the Occasions report discovered Joseph and Christopher have been among the many most impartial names in its database with a 50-50 cut up between the 2 candidates.

After which there are the Karens, a reputation that has turn out to be a slang time period for a privileged white lady who carries out micro-aggressions against service workers and people of color. Placing the memes apart, it seems that ladies truly named Karen say that they’re voting for Biden.

The Occasions additionally has a searchable table of all 102 names that had at the least 30 respondents, so you may see whether or not your moniker made the record, and the place it falls alongside the political divide.

Keep up with MarketWatch’s Election Day coverage here.