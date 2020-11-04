Kanye West voted for himself for president, however it gained’t depend except he does some paperwork

Kanye West forged his first-ever vote on Tuesday, writing in his personal title for president of the US.

That vote is not going to depend for West, nevertheless, except he does a little bit extra paperwork.

The rapper, music producer, dressmaker and husband of reality-TV star Kim Kardashian launched a marketing campaign for president over the Fourth of July weekend, whereas concurrently beginning to promote a brand new album that has since been delayed. His announcement got here after the deadline to register a presidential marketing campaign in most states, and West and operating mate Michelle Tidball appeared on ballots in solely a dozen states Tuesday.

Wyoming, the place West voted Tuesday for what he mentioned was the primary time in his life, was not a kind of states, so West tweeted out images and movies wherein he wrote in his title for president and Tidball’s title for vp. Not one of the different races on the poll have been stuffed out within the video West posted.

That vote is not going to be counted as a vote for Kanye West with out some extra work, although. Wyoming doesn’t routinely depend write-in votes individually for the candidates whose names are written in except they win the election — The Related Press referred to as the state for President Donald Trump quickly after polls closed within the state Tuesday — or file paperwork and pay a charge with the related elections officers within the state. They’re catalogued as generic “write-in votes,” Wyoming secretary of state spokeswoman Monique Meese confirmed Tuesday.

Meese instructed MarketWatch on Tuesday that no candidate had filed to depend their write-in votes within the 2020 presidential election up to now, although they will apply and pay the charge as much as two days after the election. Kanye West’s marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to MarketWatch’s inquiry if it plans to file the mandatory paperwork in Wyoming.

West received the backing of friend Elon Musk, the chief government of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+5.84% ,

after saying his candidacy, however ultimately solely held one official marketing campaign occasion. At a rally in South Carolina, West made controversial statements like, “there’s no such factor as an unlawful immigrant” and “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves.” Kardashian later described the South Carolina occasion as a bi-polar episode.

West had requested voters to write down his title in for president in his different residence state of California, after the American Unbiased Social gathering placed his name on the ballot as its vice presidential candidate with out his permission. Nevertheless, West didn’t fill out the paperwork to be permitted as a write-in candidate in California, which recognized five write-in candidates for the 2020 presidential election, together with former Minnesota governor {and professional} wrestler Jesse Ventura.

West, who’s on the presidential poll in 12 states, in response to the New York Occasions, is unlikely to win any electoral votes.