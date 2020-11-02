Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India presents prayers for her victory.

Greater than 8,000 miles from the White Home, in a small Indian village ringed by lush inexperienced rice paddies, a number of dozen folks flocked right into a Hindu temple, carrying roses and strings of sweet-smelling jasmine, uttering prayers for Kamala Harris.

This village, Thulasendrapuram, has a particular relationship to Ms. Harris. It’s the place her maternal grandfather was born greater than 100 years in the past.

On Tuesday, Thulasendrapuram, which is about an eight-hour drive from the southern metropolis of Chennai, pulled collectively in a particular ceremony on the principal temple to want Ms. Harris good luck.

Males sporting white dhotis, a sarong-like wrap, and ladies in vivid saris draped Hindu idols with flowers and chanted hymns. Because the election started to unfold in america, everybody was bubbly with confidence that Joseph R. Biden and Ms. Harris would win.