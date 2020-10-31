Journalist murdered in Mexico, sixth this yr: governor

49-year-old journalist and tv information present host, Arturo Alba Medina, was assassinated a couple of minutes after the top of his programme in Chihuahua state.

A Mexican journalist has been shot useless in crime-ridden Ciudad Juarez close to the US border, Chihuahua state governor Javier Corral stated on Friday.

Arturo Alba Medina is the sixth journalist to have been murdered this yr in Mexico, one of many world’s most harmful nations for reporters.

Corral condemned the “cowardly homicide” and stated he had advised prosecutors to make sure the killers are punished.

“Justice might be executed,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 49-year-old journalist and tv information present host was assassinated a couple of minutes after the top of his programme on Thursday night time, in accordance with media watchdog Reporters With out Borders (RSF).

RSF often ranks Mexico alongside war-torn Syria and Afghanistan in addition to the Philippines as among the many world’s most harmful nations for the information media.

Greater than 100 reporters and different media staff have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico, the place asking questions on political corruption or highly effective drug cartels could be a lethal enterprise.

Solely a fraction of these crimes has resulted in convictions.

In early August, one other journalist was killed within the state of Guerrero together with a police officer.

In Might, gunmen killed the proprietor of a newspaper and one of many policemen who had been assigned to guard him in northern Sonora state, following earlier threats.

Murders have jumped in Mexico within the final two years, underscoring the challenges President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confronted since taking workplace in December 2018 with a promise to cut back violence within the nation ravaged by infamous drug cartels.

A lot of the deaths had been linked to combating between drug gangs.

Obrador has pledged to “look after and shield” journalists.

Throughout his predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto’s tenure, at the least 42 journalists had been killed whereas there have been about 2,000 assaults on reporters, in accordance with an NGO.

In 2019, 10 journalists had been killed in Mexico, in accordance with an RSF depend.