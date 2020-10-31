Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 instances move 1 million

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered England again right into a nationwide lockdown after the UK handed the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 instances and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the well being service.

The UK, which has the most important official demise toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with greater than 20,000 new coronavirus instances a day and scientists have warned the “worst case” state of affairs of 80,000 lifeless may very well be exceeded.

Johnson, at a unexpectedly convened information convention in Downing Avenue after information of a lockdown leaked to native media, mentioned that the one-month lockdown throughout England would kick in at a minute previous midnight on Thursday morning and final till December 2.

In a number of the most onerous restrictions within the UK’s peacetime historical past, individuals will solely be allowed to depart residence for particular causes akin to schooling, work, train, searching for necessities and medicines or caring for the weak.

Important retailers, colleges, and universities will stay open, Johnson mentioned, and whereas elite sports activities will proceed, newbie sports activities for adults and kids can be requested to cease.

Pubs and eating places can be shut aside from for takeaways. All non-essential retail will shut.

“Now could be the time to take motion as a result of there is no such thing as a various,” Johnson mentioned, flanked by his chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, and his chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance.

“Except we act, we might see deaths on this nation operating at a number of thousand a day.”

A authorities programme that has paid 80 p.c of the wages of tens of millions of furloughed workers throughout the pandemic was attributable to finish Saturday, however can be prolonged throughout the brand new lockdown.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker, reporting from London, mentioned the extension of the furlough scheme “will include nice reduction I believe to individuals understanding now that they’re coming into a interval of lockdown they usually do have the assist of the federal government.

“So, this isn’t only a well being difficulty, it’s a deeply monetary and financial one, as effectively.”

Barker mentioned the projections of quickly rising infections and deaths gave the lockdown added urgency.

“That’s the reason the prime minister has made this radical U-turn on his technique which beforehand was all about native lockdowns and all about limiting the potential for what’s now a nationwide lockdown.”

The imposition of stricter curbs got here after scientists warned the outbreak was going within the mistaken course and that motion was wanted to halt the unfold of the virus if households have been to have any hope of gathering at Christmas in December.

Johnson was criticised by political opponents for shifting too slowly into the primary nationwide lockdown, which stretched from March 23 to July 4. He fell ailing with COVID-19 in late March and was hospitalised in early April.

The measures carry England into alignment with France and Germany by imposing nationwide restrictions virtually as extreme as those that drove the worldwide economic system this 12 months into its deepest recession in generations.

Austria and Greece additionally introduced on Saturday a nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and eating places to all however takeaway service till the top of November to include a resurgence in COVID-19 instances.

The UK has the world’s fifth-largest official demise toll, after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico, in keeping with a Johns Hopkins College tally.

To date, the UK has reported 46,555 COVID-19 deaths – outlined as these dying inside 28 days of a optimistic check. A broader demise measure of these with COVID-19 on their demise certificates offers the toll as 58,925.

Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour chief, who referred to as for a lockdown two weeks in the past, mentioned the delay introducing the brand new restrictions will come “at an financial price and a human price”.

Legislators are anticipated to vote on the proposals on Wednesday.

The brand new measures apply to England. Different elements of the UK set their very own public well being measures, with Wales and Northern Eire already successfully in lockdown and Scotland underneath a set of robust regional restrictions.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon mentioned on Saturday that, for now, individuals in Scotland shouldn’t journey to or from England, “aside from important functions”.