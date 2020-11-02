Johnny Depp loses libel case towards tabloid over ‘spouse beater’ declare

Actor Johnny Depp has misplaced his libel case towards the publishers of The Solar newspaper over an article that referred to as him a “spouse beater.”

Depp sued Information Group Newspapers, publishers of the British tabloid, and The Solar’s govt editor after an article claimed that he assaulted his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

The ruling from Justice Nicol, the decide presiding over the case within the U.Ok., mentioned that the reporting was proved to be “considerably true,” which means that publication of the defamatory feedback wasn’t libelous.

The ruling comes months after the three-week trial in July between the Hollywood actor and the publishers of one of many U.Ok.’s most highly-circulated each day papers.

The trial laid naked Depp and Heard’s relationship, with the courtroom listening to allegations of verbal and bodily misconduct, in addition to drug and alcohol abuse.

The 2 Hollywood stars have been married in 2015, however separated the following 12 months and divorced in 2017.

Depp’s lawsuit focused an article revealed in 2018 by The Solar referred to as “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely glad’ casting spouse beater Johnny Depp within the new ‘Implausible Beasts’ movie?” The article was written by the newspaper’s govt editor, Dan Wootton.

The actor can also be suing Heard personally for $50 million. The case, which will probably be heard in a U.S. courtroom in Virginia, is over an article she wrote within the Washington Publish on talking up about sexual violence.

Depp has maintained that he was by no means violent towards Heard.

The Solar is owned by Information Corp., which additionally holds MarketWatch, the writer of this report.