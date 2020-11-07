Joe Scarborough Slams ‘Irresponsible’ Networks For Not Calling Pennsylvania For Joe Biden

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough unloaded on the most important information networks on Saturday for not calling the Pennsylvania race for Joe Biden when it’s clear that the Democratic nominee will win the state.

“There is no such thing as a good purpose for them to proceed to pull their ft and never name a race that all of them know goes to Joe Biden,” the MSNBC host mentioned. “I’ve by no means seen a state that’s so clearly within the bag for one candidate not be known as.”

Scarborough known as the refusal to declare a winner in Pennsylvania “irresponsible” and mentioned that the networks are clearly “involved about Donald Trump being offended in the event that they make the decision. ”

“That’s the one conclusion that may be drawn when you actually do dig into all the knowledge,” he mentioned.

Video:

Joe Scarborough blasts the networks for not calling the race for Joe Biden: “There is no such thing as a good purpose for them to proceed to pull their ft and never name a race that all of them know goes to Joe Biden.” #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/hBA5Vkk5zQ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 7, 2020

Scarborough mentioned:

There is no such thing as a good purpose for them to proceed to pull their ft and never name a race that all of them know goes to Joe Biden. However, you recognize, Donald Trump is tweeting and he’s offended … It’s not a call desk’s responsibility to fret concerning the social affect or the political affect of their choice. They need to have a look at the info. So it doesn’t matter what political campaigns say. It doesn’t matter what anchors say. It doesn’t matter what commentators say. They must make that call. The issue on this case is … I’ve by no means seen a state that’s so clearly within the bag for one candidate not be known as – however that’s what we’re seeing right here with Pennsylvania proper now. So I’m speaking about knowledge. I’m not speaking concerning the emotions of campaigns or commentators in any respect. And the truth that proper now unrest is brewing regardless of the actual fact they’ve all the knowledge they want. I’ll simply say I feel it’s irresponsible as a result of they’re involved about Donald Trump being offended in the event that they make the decision. That’s the one conclusion that may be drawn when you actually do dig into all the knowledge. That Donald Trump has intimidated the newspapers and media retailers from doing their job and calling this race and ending this election based mostly on knowledge and never the sentiments of any campaigns.

As soon as Pennsylvania is said for Joe Biden, he’ll attain the all-important 270 electoral vote threshold and change into – lastly – the president-elect.

The Biden marketing campaign is annoyed however assured

It’s not simply the American people who find themselves annoyed by this lengthy, drawn-out technique of counting votes and declaring a winner within the remaining battleground states.

In an announcement launched this morning, the Biden marketing campaign mentioned they’re “annoyed with the networks” however assured that as we speak would be the day {that a} winner is formally declared.

“Now we have a transparent image of who gained, and they should name it,” the Biden marketing campaign mentioned, in accordance with an announcement learn by Mika Brzezinski.

In the end, nearly anyone who has been watching the remaining knowledge are available from Pennsylvania and different states acknowledges that Joe Biden is heading for a transparent Electoral School victory.

It stays to be seen whether or not the networks will lastly make it official on Saturday.

Comply with Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter