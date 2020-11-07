Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidential election – TechCrunch

Following a tense week of vote tallying, Joe Biden received the state of Pennsylvania and vaulted forward within the race to turn out to be the next president of the United States. Biden’s win within the important state put him over the brink of 270 electoral votes, slicing off all avenues for his opponent.

Biden prevailed by flipping key states that went to Trump in 2016, together with Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Trump once more received in Florida and Ohio, however ultimately was unable to chart a path to an electoral victory. Biden additionally leads by hundreds of thousands within the fashionable vote, with a file variety of votes solid this 12 months, many by the mail.

As his vp, Kamala Harris will make history in myriad ways, changing into the primary girl — and the primary girl of colour — to occupy the workplace. Harris, a California senator and the state’s former lawyer basic, constructed a profession within the tech business’s entrance yard.

Shattered obstacles apart, this 12 months’s election will doubtless go down in infamy for a lot of within the U.S. The race was the strangest in recent times, characterised by rising storms of misinformation, fears over the destiny of scaled-up vote-by-mail methods and a lethal virus that’s claimed nicely over 230,000 American lives. Biden’s marketing campaign was compelled to adapt to drive-up rallies and digital campaigning as an alternative of counting on door-knocking and face-to-face interplay to mobilize the vote.

The circumstances of the election additionally created the perfect ecosystem for misinformation — a scenario made worse by President Trump’s false declare of victory early Wednesday morning and ongoing claims of Democratic voter fraud. Trump seems to be in no temper to concede the election, however ultimately the vote is what it’s and Joe Biden will take workplace on January 20, 2021.

Whereas a sitting president rejecting that unwritten democratic norm can be alarming, Trump’s resolution may have little bearing on the final word political final result. Regardless of the coming days maintain, the U.S. is getting into into a brand new and unprecedented part of uncertainty wherein misinformation abounds and political tensions and fears of politically-motivated violence are working excessive.

The previous vp’s win brings a 4 12 months run of Trumpism to an abrupt finish, although its results will nonetheless reverberate all through American politics, doubtless for many years. It additionally ushers in a brand new period wherein Joe Biden plans to attract on the affect of an unlikely coalition of Democrats from throughout the political spectrum. The Senate nonetheless hangs within the steadiness with two tight races in Georgia headed to January runoffs.

Biden has laid out plans for sweeping climate action, and a healthcare extension that will cowl extra People and supply an opt-in Medicare-like public choice. However his potential to enact most of these grand plans would hinge on a Democratic Senate. Whereas both social gathering was more likely to proceed pursuing extra aggressive regulation for the know-how business, we’ll be watching carefully for indicators of what’s to return for tech coverage.

However even with out the Senate, the president-elect could also be able to making a swift and significant affect the place it’s most wanted: the coronavirus pandemic. Within the continued absence of a nationwide plan to battle the virus and a White Home that downplays its deadliness and discourages mask-wearing, COVID-19 is raging uncontrolled in states throughout the nation, signaling a really lethal winter simply across the nook.