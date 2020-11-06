Joe Biden Wins 4 Out Of 5 Navy Ballots In Allegheny County, PA

Trump calling the troops suckers and losers has come again to hang-out him as Joe Biden received 4 out of 5 navy ballots in Allegheny County, PA.

The navy could not love Trump:

Allegheny County navy absentee ballots simply went 4:1 for Biden. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 7, 2020

Allegheny County is the county the place Pittsburgh is positioned, however the American folks have been informed for years that members of the navy have been extra conservative and largely Republican. Nonetheless, Donald Trump’s constant disrespect of the troops and fixed diminishment of their service could come again to hang-out him.

Presidential phrases have penalties.

Trump was by no means actually in a position to refute The Atlantic report that he called America’s fallen troops suckers and losers as a result of the troops watched the president insult warfare hero John McCain whereas he was alive and after he died.

As President, Donald Trump handled the members of the US navy like props in his stage present.

Our navy service members didn’t neglect, and in at the least one county in a significant swing state, Trump is paying for his disrespect to the troops.

