Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deal with the nation after being declared winners of 2020 election

After an exhausting week, during which half the nation gave the impression to be figuring out the muscle tissues of their mouse-clicking finger within the countless quest for brand new numbers, Saturday was a superb day.

In just some minutes, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are lastly going to get to ship the victory speeches they’ve been maintaining on ice since Tuesday evening. It’s exhausting to precise how nice this evening feels. It’s not like the satisfaction of simply profitable an election. This feels extra just like the power of VE Day mixed with dancing down the Berlin Wall. A affirmation of humanity. A promise that America not solely will be higher, it is higher than what we’ve seen over the past 4 12 months.

It was an excellent, good day. And now it’s going to be an excellent evening. Till now, half the nation goes to be watching not Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the candidates of the opposing occasion. However their president-elect and vice president-elect. It’s going to be unbelievable.

So come on in and proceed the occasion within the feedback.