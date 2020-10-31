James Bond Actors Say Sean Connery ‘Outlined an Period and a Type’

Sean Connery was remembered on Saturday by different James Bond actors and franchise producers as “one of many true greats of cinema” who most embodied the fictional spy character James Bond.
For James Bond followers and people who knew him, Mr. Connery, who died at 90 years old, was thought to be top-of-the-line actors to embrace the function in “Dr. No” (1962), “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Solely Reside Twice” (1967), “Diamonds Are Without end” (1971) and “By no means Say By no means Once more” (1983).
Solely 4 actors who performed James Bond — also referred to as Agent 007 — in motion pictures are alive right this moment: George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
David Niven, who performed James Bond within the satirical spy movie “Casino Royale” (1967), died in 1983. Roger Moore, who performed James Bond for greater than a decade, beginning with “Reside and Let Die” (1973) and ending with “A View to a Kill” (1985), died in 2017.
Mr. Craig, who has performed James Bond since 2006, mentioned in a statement on the 007 website Saturday that Mr. Connery “outlined an period and a method” together with his movies.
“The wit and appeal he portrayed onscreen may very well be measured in megawatts; he helped create the trendy blockbuster,” Mr. Craig mentioned. “He’ll proceed to affect actors and filmmakers alike for years to return. My ideas are together with his household and family members. Wherever he’s, I hope there’s a golf course.”
Mr. Lazenby, who performed James Bond in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969), said on Instagram on Saturday that Mr. Connery impressed him.
“I met Sean a few instances and I used to be happy he’d given my Bond movie, ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,’ his seal of approval,” Mr. Lazenby mentioned.
“However, to me, crucial factor was his work went far past Bond: into charity, into household, into politics and into golf,” Mr. Lazenby added. “A person after my very own coronary heart. An excellent actor, an important man and underappreciated artist has left us.”
Simply weeks in the past, Mr. Lazenby wished Mr. Connery “all the perfect” on his ninetieth birthday, calling him “the all-time best Bond.”
“Sean, for me, was at all times the person,” Mr. Lazenby wrote. “I walked in his footsteps — I needed to look and gown like Sean Connery — I went to his barber’s and tailors. I had no worry once I went up for the function — he was the man who impressed me to by no means hesitate.”
Mr. Dalton, whose first James Bond film was “The Dwelling Daylights” (1987), mentioned in a press release: “Sean was a beautiful presence. An excellent main man.”
On Twitter on Saturday, Robert Carlyle, the James Bond villain Renard in “The World Is Not Sufficient” (1999), called Mr. Connery “a trailblazer, a real legend and a gentleman.”
Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli mentioned on the 007 website that Mr. Connery revolutionized the world “together with his gritty and witty portrayal of the attractive and charismatic undercover agent.”
“He was and shall at all times be remembered as the unique James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema historical past started when he introduced these unforgettable phrases — ‘The title’s Bond … James Bond,’” they mentioned within the assertion.
Mr. Connery’s dying is the third James Bond-related franchise dying since September.
Diana Rigg, who died at 82, performed against the law boss’s daughter in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” the one James Bond movie to star Mr. Lazenby. In October, the “Goldfinger” actress Margaret Nolan died at 76.