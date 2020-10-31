James Bond Actors Say Sean Connery ‘Outlined an Period and a Type’

Sean Connery was remembered on Saturday by different James Bond actors and franchise producers as “one of many true greats of cinema” who most embodied the fictional spy character James Bond.

For James Bond followers and people who knew him, Mr. Connery, who died at 90 years old, was thought to be top-of-the-line actors to embrace the function in “Dr. No” (1962), “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Solely Reside Twice” (1967), “Diamonds Are Without end” (1971) and “By no means Say By no means Once more” (1983).

Solely 4 actors who performed James Bond — also referred to as Agent 007 — in motion pictures are alive right this moment: George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

David Niven, who performed James Bond within the satirical spy movie “Casino Royale” (1967), died in 1983. Roger Moore, who performed James Bond for greater than a decade, beginning with “Reside and Let Die” (1973) and ending with “A View to a Kill” (1985), died in 2017.