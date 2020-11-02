It’s too early to ‘backside fish’ the market with this U.S. election final result nonetheless in play, analysts say

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Shares are set to climb initially of one of many largest weeks in latest historical past. See full story.
The second of reality for stock-market buyers? Election Day looms and probably the most essential stretch of 2020 awaits
Subsequent week’s buying and selling motion may mark the end result of a few of the most vital hang-ups confronting buyers, together with the doable return to March-style shutdown as instances of COVID-19 rise domestically and elsewhere on the earth. See full story.
Prime Biden adviser sees ‘cheap likelihood’ outcomes of election will probably be recognized by Wednesday
The result of the presidential election could possibly be recognized by Wednesday, which might keep away from a bitter struggle over states the place counting ballots has not completed. See full story.
Biden leads Trump by 10 proportion factors in newest nationwide ballot
President Donald Trump trails by 10 proportion factors amongst voters nationally within the closing days of his re-election marketing campaign, dealing with substantial public nervousness over the coronavirus pandemic however with broad approval of his administration of the financial system, a brand new Wall Road Journal/NBC Information ballot finds. See full story.
Corporations attempt to keep away from Election Day earnings, however there are nonetheless loads of numbers coming
The week forward brings one other packed earnings slate, but it surely’s more likely to get overshadowed by far larger occasions. See full story.
‘In some methods, what we’re participating in is a nationwide train in deferred gratification.’ See full story.