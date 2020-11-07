‘It’s Like Falling in Love’: Israeli Entrepreneurs Welcomed in Dubai

DUBAI — For years, Israeli entrepreneurs slipped out and in of the United Arab Emirates incognito, touring on second passports or doing enterprise by means of third events.

So when greater than two dozen Israeli high-tech executives turned up in Dubai just lately, it was laborious to overlook them. Chatting away in Hebrew, they traipsed throughout the marbled expanses of the Dubai Mall and as much as the V.I.P. commentary deck atop the enduring Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest constructing.

It had been lower than six weeks for the reason that Emirates and Bahrain, one other Gulf Arab nation, signed agreements to normalize relations with Israel and open up embassies. However this high-profile delegation of Israeli innovators was making a conspicuous entrance even earlier than direct flights and different formal protocols had been established.

Their go to was an early outgrowth of a courtship between two sides which were adversaries — at the very least publicly — for many years. However the velocity with which the once-covert relationship burst into the open stunned even veteran insiders: The rancor of greater than seven a long time of Arab-Israeli battle appeared to soften away in a matter of days.