Is the United Membership Infinite Card Price Its Payment? – NerdWallet

Paying $0 intro for the primary yr, then $525 a yr for an airline bank card may not look like an awesome transfer at first look. However should you take a look at the large image — and fly United Airways with some regularity — you may discover the United Membership℠ Infinite Card is an effective worth.

Listed below are the advantages to think about when deciding whether or not this premium bank card is price its annual payment.

Useful perks of the United Membership℠ Infinite Card

Annual payment waived first yr

The primary yr you personal the United Club℠ Infinite Card, the annual payment is $0, which means you possibly can take pleasure in a whole lot of {dollars}’ price of perks for no price for a full yr.

Airport lounge entry

As a United Membership℠ Infinite Card buyer, you’ll take pleasure in complimentary bar service, gentle snacks, free Wi-Fi and additional area to calm down or work earlier than takeoff at over 45 United Club places worldwide. Eligible journey companions can be a part of, too. This lounge membership usually prices as much as $650 per yr.

Two free checked baggage

The first cardmember and one different traveler on the identical reservation can test their first and second bag free — saving you as much as $320 round-trip on United-operated flights.

Bonus miles on purchases

Earn 4 miles per $1 spent on United purchases comparable to tickets; in-flight meals, drinks and Wi-Fi; and Economic system Plus seating. You’ll earn 2 miles per $1 spent on different journey purchases and at eating places, together with eligible supply providers. All different purchases earn 1 mile per greenback. We worth United miles at 1 cent every.

Premier Entry

The place accessible, you and your journey companions flying on the identical reservation can use designated check-in traces, precedence safety lanes, precedence boarding and precedence baggage dealing with due to Premier Entry. Whereas there isn’t any direct financial worth to this perk, it’ll seemingly prevent time every time you journey with United.

International Entry or TSA Precheck credit score

Rise up to $100 again whenever you use your United Membership℠ Infinite Card to pay for International Entry ($100 software payment) or TSA Precheck ($85 software payment) as soon as each 4 years.

Different nice perks

25% again on meals, beverage and Wi-Fi purchases onboard United- and United Categorical-operated flights.

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards President’s Circle membership.

Cardmember-only entry to award seats on some flights.

Room upgrades and perks on qualifying Luxurious Resort & Resort Assortment stays.

Journey and buy protections like trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance coverage, misplaced baggage reimbursement, journey delay reimbursement, auto rental collision harm waiver, buy safety, return safety and prolonged guarantee safety.

No overseas transaction charges.

The underside line

Shelling out $0 intro for the primary yr, then $525 for a journey bank card may really feel extravagant at first, however wanting extra intently, you’ll discover that even the informal United flyer can earn again the upfront price with free checked baggage, a United Membership membership and different perks.

