Iran’s Khamenei condemns French ‘help’ of prophet caricatures

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s Supreme Chief Ali Hosseini Khamenei has condemned France and different European governments for supporting the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad and has rejected their claims of defending freedom of expression.

In a televised speech on Tuesday to mark the prophet’s birthday, Khamenei denounced the “bitter and ugly” official help behind caricatures printed by the French satirical journal Charlie Hebdo.

“This isn’t only a downfall of French artwork, that is the politics of a authorities that’s supporting this improper act. It is a political determine who explicitly helps this,” Khamenei stated, in an obvious reference to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Citing freedom of expression, French and European leaders have backed the suitable to publish caricatures of the prophet, who’s deeply revered by Muslims and whose visible depiction is forbidden in Islam.

The caricatures had been cited as the rationale behind a lethal assault launched on the journal’s workplaces in early 2015 by al-Qaeda-linked fighters.

Final month, French instructor Samuel Paty was murdered in broad daylight close to his faculty in a Paris suburb after he confirmed the caricatures to his college students as a part of a dialogue on freedom of expression.

Khamenei on Tuesday stated the French authorities ought to have expressed help and condolences for the homicide sufferer, however permitting the caricatures to be printed was improper.

“They are saying an individual has been killed. Properly, categorical condolences and kindness for him. Why do you explicitly help that vile caricature?”

The supreme chief additionally supported Muslim anger and protests over the row, saying it exhibits they’re “alive”.

Muslims around the globe have additionally proven their indignation over Macron’s latest feedback through which he stated Islam is a “religion in crisis“.

Muslim leaders have criticised the remarks, folks have protested and a marketing campaign to boycott French items has been launched in a number of nations.

In Iran, a public protest was held in entrance of the French embassy in Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau road on October 28.

In an unique interview with Al Jazeera final week, Macron stated he understands and respects the emotions of Muslims, however added that he’s attempting to combat a “radical Islam” that may be a menace to all, particularly Muslims.

He additionally stated the caricatures “should not a governmental venture” and have “emerged from free and impartial newspapers that aren’t affiliated with the federal government”.

‘Two sides of the identical coin’

In his Tuesday speech, Khamenei rejected claims by French and European leaders that they’re defending freedom of expression and human rights.

“The French authorities’s politics are the identical that gives refuge to a number of the most savage and violent terrorists on this planet,” he stated in an obvious reference to the members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK).

The MEK, which is deemed a “terrorist” organisation by Iran, has headquarters in Paris and in different European nations. The organisation, which advocates regime change in Iran, was on america’s terror record from 1997 to 2012.

Furthermore, Khamenei stated, France was among the many Western nations that offered a number of the largest monetary and materials help to “blood-thirsty wolf” Saddam Hussein.

Hussein, the previous Iraq chief, invaded Iran in 1980, shortly after the revolution in a bid to depose the newly-formed Islamic republic. The following Iran-Iraq Conflict lasted for eight years and led to a whole bunch of hundreds of casualties on each side.

“These are the 2 sides of the identical coin. Supporting cultural savagery and the prison act of a caricaturist is the opposite facet of the coin of defending [MEK] and Saddam,” Khamenei stated.

He stated this revealed the “darkish nature of Western tradition” and a “savage civilisation” that masks itself utilizing fashionable appearances and science and technological advances.

Khamenei’s feedback come in spite of everything the highest officers and organisations in Iran condemned French and European help of the caricatures and Macron’s feedback.

Final week, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani denounced France’s remedy of Islam, saying Western help for the cartoons was unethical and insulting to Muslims.

“Insulting the prophet is insulting all Muslims. Insulting the prophet is insulting all prophets, human values, and quantities to undermining ethics,” he stated.

International Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif additionally stated France is “fuelling extremism” with such acts, along with his ministry summoning the French chargé d’affaires to formally protest in opposition to Macron’s remarks.