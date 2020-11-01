Interview – Sean Fleming

This interview is a part of a sequence of interviews with lecturers and practitioners at an early stage of their profession. The interviews focus on present analysis and tasks, in addition to recommendation for different early profession students.

Sean Fleming is a Junior Analysis Fellow at Christ’s Faculty, Cambridge. His analysis is primarily concerning the position of collective accountability in modern politics and early trendy political thought. His monograph, Leviathan on a Leash: A Theory of State Responsibility, might be revealed by Princeton College Press in November 2020. His articles have been revealed in each IR and political concept journals, together with the European Journal of International Relations, International Theory, The Journal of Political Philosophy, and the European Journal of Political Theory.

What (or who) prompted probably the most important shifts in your pondering or inspired you to pursue your space of analysis?

I stumbled upon my space of analysis in about 2011, after I was an undergraduate scholar at Memorial College of Newfoundland. I used to be struck throughout a lecture by all the responsibility-talk about states: Greece is in debt; Iraq was punished with financial sanctions; Germany paid reparations; creating states are certain by funding treaties; and many others. So, I made a decision to jot down my undergraduate dissertation on the position of company company and accountability in IR concept. I’ve been pondering and writing about these and associated points ever since.

My undergraduate supervisor, Luke Ashworth, had a significant affect on me. On the time, I had been steeped in American IR concept and analytic philosophy. Ashworth taught me the significance of historical past for IR and launched me to many classics of worldwide thought, from Ibn Khaldun to E. H. Carr. My MA supervisor, Antonio Franceschet, additionally had a significant affect on me. After I began my MA in 2012, I used to be nonetheless an analytic thinker at coronary heart: I tended to hunt out probably the most summary of abstractions and probably the most normal of generalizations. Franceschet pushed me to assume extra deeply about actual establishments, and particularly worldwide legislation. Duncan Bell and David Runciman, my major and secondary PhD supervisors, formed my thought in numerous methods. Along with offering invaluable recommendation at each step, Bell inspired me to pursue subjects which can be exterior the field and likewise to assume exterior the Western canon. Runciman received me enthusiastic about expertise, and his work on Hobbes impressed mine.

Your doctoral analysis was about theories of state accountability. May you define the ‘Hobbesian’ concept of state accountability that you just develop?

Let me start with a little bit of background. A concept of state accountability is actually a solution to the next query: why, and below which circumstances, ought to obligations be assigned to entire states slightly than to particular person leaders or officers? A concept of state accountability goals to justify the observe of holding states ‘corporately’ accountable and to find out when company slightly than particular person accountability ought to apply. As an example, when a dictator borrows cash, ought to the debt be assigned to the state or solely to the dictator as a person? In response to an aggressive conflict, ought to sanctions goal the entire state (as in an embargo) or solely the management (as in an asset freeze)?

Within the introduction to Leviathan on a Leash, I break down the observe of state accountability into three elements and three corresponding questions. The primary half is ‘attribution’: what distinguishes an act of state from a personal act? So as to decide what a state is accountable for, it’s first needed to find out whose actions are attributable to that state. The second half is ‘identification’: how can a state persist over time regardless of adjustments in its territory, membership, or establishments? The continuity of the state’s obligations presupposes the continuity of the state itself. The third half is ‘distribution’: who ought to bear the prices and burdens of the state’s obligations? Since a state can not act by itself, its obligations finally must be ‘distributed’ to people to be able to be fulfilled.

The Hobbesian concept of state accountability includes a set of solutions to those three questions. What makes the speculation ‘Hobbesian’ is that Hobbes’s account of personhood is its level of departure. The central thought is that states may be understood as ‘persons’ in Hobbes’s sense – that’s, as entities that may communicate and act vicariously by way of licensed representatives. Relations of authorization and illustration decide whose actions are attributable to the state, to what extent the state persists over time, and the way the prices and burdens of the state’s obligations must be divided up amongst its members.

What are the implications of the Hobbesian concept of state accountability for the position of collective accountability in trendy politics?

One theoretical implication of the Hobbesian concept is that collective accountability needn’t rely upon metaphysical propositions about teams. Practices corresponding to sovereign debt, treaty-making, and reparations may be understood completely nicely with out the supposition that states are rational or intentional brokers. Hobbes’s essential transfer, which I comply with, is to decouple personhood from agency. An entity needn’t even be actual to be able to be an individual in Hobbes’s sense; it want solely have a licensed consultant who acts in its title. As Hobbes says, even “An Idol, or meer Figment of the mind, could also be Personated,” offered that somebody is permitted to symbolize the idol. Right here he’s pondering of the Roman gods, which may purchase and promote property by way of their authorized representatives. The state too is a “meer Figment of the mind,” however it could possibly borrow cash, wage conflict, and signal treaties by way of the human beings who act in its title. And when the state does this stuff – albeit all the time vicariously – the ensuing money owed and obligations connect to the state slightly than to its particular person representatives. The Hobbesian concept of state accountability thus explains how ephemeral, made-up individuals – with no extra company than the Roman gods – can owe cash, pay reparations, and uphold treaty obligations.

One other theoretical implication of the Hobbesian concept is that analogies between collective and particular person types of accountability are sometimes deceptive. The prevailing theories of state accountability in IR, political concept, and worldwide legislation are primarily based on analogies between state accountability and a few type or one other of particular person accountability. I argue that these analogies are usually deceptive, even when they’re typically helpful heuristics. As an example, treaties differ in vital methods from contracts between people. Though treaties are like contracts in that they’re voluntary agreements, treaties are unlike contracts in that they bind third events – particularly, the members of the state – who didn’t conform to them. As well as, not like contracts between people, treaties can lengthy outlive the individuals who signal them. The Hobbesian concept helps to light up the ethically advanced aspects of state accountability which can be obscured by analogies with particular person types of accountability.

The key normative implication of the Hobbesian concept is that state accountability for wrongdoing must be understood as reparative rather than punitive. If we comply with Hobbes, then it’s tough to see how a state – a “meer Figment of the mind” – could possibly be punished, as a result of it can not really feel guilt or undergo the ache of punishment. The first function of holding states accountable for wrongdoing is to offer a supply of compensation for large-scale harms and atrocities. Figuring out the person perpetrators and orchestrators of a conflict or a genocide is tough. And even when they are often recognized, it could be unattainable to extract ample compensation from them, both as a result of they lack the means to pay or as a result of they’re already deceased. States, alternatively, have deep pockets and lengthy lifespans. They are often made to ‘pay’ – in a monetary sense, at the very least – for wrongdoing that’s finished of their names.

You could have argued that it’s pointless to carry states criminally accountable. Why is that this the case and what are the benefits?

Since we’re accustomed to thinking and speaking of states as individuals, it’s tempting to carry states criminally accountable, as we do with people. Anthony Lang has argued that worldwide felony legislation ought to apply to states, simply as felony legislation applies to companies in lots of home authorized programs. I argue that it’s pointless to carry states criminally accountable, as a result of particular person felony accountability (in home and worldwide courts) already gives an outlet for punishment within the worldwide realm. It’s not needed to carry each states and people criminally accountable. As a substitute, I recommend, there’s a ‘division of labour’ between state accountability (which is reparative) and particular person accountability (which is punitive).

A purely reparative conception of state accountability has a number of benefits over punitive conceptions. I focus on a number of of those in a recent article; I’ll simply point out one benefit right here. If state accountability is known in reparative phrases, then it’s much less prone to change into a pretext for vengeance. Within the absence of an neutral authority that may decide whether or not a state has dedicated against the law and, if that’s the case, what its sentence must be, ‘punishment’ could be little greater than vigilantism. Permitting states to resolve for themselves whether or not a ‘felony state’ has ‘paid for its crimes’ would invite them to take sanctions too far. As well as, punishment of states gives an all-too-easy justification for conflict and intervention. After all, reparative types of state accountability are additionally liable to abuse within the absence of an neutral judicial authority – consider the crushing ‘reparations’ imposed on Germany after the First World Conflict, or on Iraq after the First Gulf Conflict. However the gratuitous infliction of struggling is even simpler to justify within the title of punishment than within the title of reparation. One can solely think about the size of cruelty that could possibly be justified by the concept of ‘punitive damages’ towards states.

Your subsequent venture is concerning the extension of ‘synthetic personhood’ to non-corporate entities, corresponding to nature and robots. What are the problems that come up with new applied sciences corresponding to machine studying and synthetic intelligence?

I argue that the problems of accountability that come up from new applied sciences are sometimes analogous to those who come up from collective motion. For instance, when a driverless automotive injures a pedestrian, who must be liable – the consumer, proprietor, programmer, or producer? It’s usually tough to attribute the behaviour of an autonomous system to explicit human brokers, as a result of there are various people concerned and since the chains of causation and intentionality are fuzzy and entangled. The identical type of drawback arises in instances of collective motion. When many people act collectively, as in a state or a company, they will produce outcomes that none of them individually induced, foresaw, or supposed. As an example, there are various instances through which planes have crashed and ships have capsized because of the mixed actions of a whole bunch or hundreds of individuals. For among the identical causes that it’s tough to parcel out accountability for the results of collective motion, it’s tough to parcel out accountability for the behaviour of autonomous programs. As I recommend on the finish of Leviathan on a Leash, an autonomous system may be understood as collective motion congealed in an object. New applied sciences pose many genuinely novel issues, to make sure. However I feel the issues of accountability that new applied sciences pose are usually much less novel than they first seem.

What are you at the moment engaged on?

Talking of expertise, I’ve simply completed revising an article about Ted Kaczynski (the Unabomber) and the rise of latest anti-tech radical teams. I first uncover the origins of Kaczynski’s concepts, then hint his affect on later thinkers and actions. I argue that anti-tech radicalism constitutes a definite ideological cluster and an rising menace. This menace has flown below the radar as a result of the brand new anti-tech radicals have been mistaken for environmental radicals. But, as I present, anti-tech radicals have a a lot higher propensity for violence. My hunch is that the Unabomber is a harbinger of issues to return, and that anti-tech terrorism will change into a major type of political violence on this century. This text is a part of an ongoing side-project about techno-ideologies, corresponding to accelerationism, ecomodernism, and neo-Luddism.

I’m now revising an article concerning the thought of putting time-limits on treaties. The concept that each treaty ought to have an expiry date was not unusual within the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, but it surely’s now taken without any consideration that treaties can bind states in perpetuity. I argue that the concept of time-limiting treaties must be reconsidered, not least as a result of many long-term and perpetual treaties are certain up with the legacy of imperialism (such because the Cuban-American Treaties of Relations, which serve to legitimize the American presence in Cuba).

What’s an important recommendation you might give to younger students?

This piece of recommendation helped me after I was a PhD scholar: put your concepts in writing and attempt to publish them early. There are three causes to do that. First, it is going to assist you get used to criticism and failure. I’ve had so many rejections from journals – between 20 and 25 – that they don’t faze me anymore. Damaging evaluations are an occupational hazard on this line of labor. Second, concepts don’t all the time get higher with time; typically they simply get stale. If you happen to consider an article as a snapshot of your concepts at a given time – a lot of which you’ll change or abandon – it’s simpler to recover from your perfectionism and write one thing. And in the event you don’t publish your concepts now, it’s possible you’ll by no means publish them in any respect, since you’ll be preoccupied with different concepts later. Third, and most clearly, publishing early is advantageous career-wise. However I feel the opposite two causes are equally vital.

