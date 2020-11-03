Inner Fb survey exhibits solely 51% imagine Fb was having a constructive impression on this planet, down 23% from Could and down 5.5% from final yr (BuzzFeed Information)

Home Tech Inner Fb survey exhibits solely 51% imagine Fb was having a constructive...

By
StevenWazon
-
4
0


BuzzFeed Information:

Inner Fb survey exhibits solely 51% imagine Fb was having a constructive impression on this planet, down 23% from Could and down 5.5% from final yr  —  Lower than 24 hours earlier than a historic US presidential election day, Nick Clegg, Fb’s vice chairman of world affairs and communications …

