Within the Netherlands, a Cartoon in College Results in On-line Threats and an Arrest

A month after a trainer in France was beheaded for displaying caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class, fears are rising within the Netherlands that the ripple results of the assault are spreading in that nation.
On Friday, an 18-year-old girl within the Dutch metropolis of Rotterdam was arrested on suspicion of constructing on-line threats in opposition to a highschool trainer who had displayed in his classroom a cartoon supporting Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical newspaper that had initially printed the Muhammad caricatures.
Native media on Thursday reported that one other trainer was threatened after he confirmed a cartoon depicting Muhammad throughout a category about free speech at a highschool within the metropolis of Den Bosch.
“Actions in relation to freedom of speech in colleges in Rotterdam and Den Bosch have led to unrest and even threats,” two Dutch training ministers wrote in a letter to Parliament to register their dismay. “To intimidate and threaten lecturers can’t be tolerated in any means,” the ministers, Arie Slob and Ingrid van Engelshoven, wrote.
On the middle of the incident on the Emmauscollege highschool in Rotterdam was an image of a cartoon posted on a classroom wall by a trainer a number of years in the past that was shared on social media. The cartoon depicted a decapitated individual carrying a shirt labeled “Charlie Hebdo” protruding his tongue at a bearded man holding a sword, with the phrase “immortal” under it, in line with the Dutch newspaper NRC.
Joep Bertrams, a Dutch political cartoonist, drew the cartoon in January 2015, when Charlie Hebdo was focused by assailants angered by its caricatures of Muhammad in a terrorist assault in Paris that killed 12 folks.
Photos of the cartoon within the Rotterdam classroom had been posted on Instagram and Snapchat, and circulated amongst college students, attracting some indignant consideration. “If this isn’t eliminated shortly then we’re going to cope with this in a different way,” learn a caption below one image that confirmed the cartoon within the classroom on Instagram.
It was not clear if this remark concerned the 18-year-old girl who was arrested, however not named, because the authorities didn’t specify the character of the risk she is accused of constructing. The put up has been deleted, however was pictured as a screengrab within the Dutch media.
The girl was arrested on suspicion of getting posted a message on social media that “incited others to commit felony offenses in opposition to the varsity and trainer,” the police mentioned.
The incident got here after Dutch colleges held memorials on Monday for Samuel Paty, the trainer who was killed in France final month.
The incidents in France and the Netherlands underline the rising tensions between governments within the area which might be taking a tough line on points corresponding to free speech, and their many voters of Muslim religion who’ve discovered materials just like the caricatures produced by Charlie Hebdo and the language used to defend them deeply offensive.
After Mr. Paty’s killing, French authorities waged a crackdown in opposition to Muslim people and teams that has unsettled many in the neighborhood. President Emmanuel Macron’s inside minister, a hard-line right-wing politician who as soon as recommended that Islam wanted to be “completely assimilated to the Republic,” has been the main determine in that effort.
In a letter to folks on Tuesday, Emmauscollege highschool mentioned “the context across the cartoon fully disappeared” because it was circulated on social media. NRC reported that some college students on the college, which incorporates a lot of Muslims, mistakenly believed that the cartoon depicted Muhammad.
“The consequence is that threats had been made,” the letter mentioned. “We discover these threats unacceptable.”
In an interview, Mr. Bertrams, the Dutch cartoonist, mentioned his drawings depicted a terrorist, not Muhammad.
“I act in opposition to fanatics inside a faith that do issues that I don’t agree with,” Mr. Bertrams mentioned about his cartoons. “I by no means drew cartoons of the prophet, and I suppose I’ll by no means do, even when I might, as a result of I respect faith.”
In Rotterdam, the police elevated surveillance round Emmauscollege, and Dutch officers urged lecturers to report any threats or intimidation.
The threats have alarmed officers within the Netherlands for his or her similarities with the occasions that took a lethal flip in France final month.
Mr. Paty, a 47-year-old history teacher, confronted a backlash from offended college students after he confirmed the Charlie Hebdo caricatures in a category on freedom of expression. Mr. Paty later apologized, however an indignant father complained about him in movies he uploaded on social media. An 18-year-old teenager who noticed the movies went on Oct. 16 to the middle school the place Mr. Paty taught, and killed him on the street after he left college.
“What occurred in France has gathered quite a lot of consideration, we’re taking these threats very critically,” mentioned Lillian van Duijvenbode, a spokeswoman for the Rotterdam police.
Dutch media and Mr. Slob, one of many training ministers who wrote a letter to Parliament, mentioned the trainer in Rotterdam, who has not been named, had gone into hiding. Emmauscollege refused to touch upon the trainer, and the police declined to touch upon his whereabouts.
Officers in France mentioned a core pillar of the nation, its public training system, had been focused by the assault on Mr. Paty. And authorities there in addition to within the Netherlands different international locations, have vowed to defend freedom of expression, encouraging lecturers to debate the killing of Mr. Paty with their college students.
For the reason that assault, French authorities have reported a number of different associated incidents. Jean-Michel Blanquer, the French training minister, mentioned a minute of silence held in reminiscence of Mr. Paty in French colleges on Monday had been disturbed on numerous events. And earlier this week, a trainer in a Paris suburb filed a criticism after she mentioned she heard a person threatening to “avenge the Prophet” and goal lecturers close to a major college.
Rens Goedknegt, a historical past trainer at a highschool within the Dutch metropolis of Haarlem, mentioned Mr. Paty’s killing and the incident in Rotterdam had been mentioned extensively at his college.
He mentioned that he had talked about Mr. Paty’s homicide together with his college students and that quite a lot of them discovered “it exhausting to know why such a cartoon can be hurtful.” However, he added, “it was an excellent view into how different youngsters would have discovered it offensive.”
Mr. Bertram, the cartoonist, mentioned caricatures wanted to be contextualized when confirmed to college students. The attacker he represented in 2015, he mentioned, was lined in black, a clothes harking back to these worn by Islamic State fighters who had been making headlines on the time.
“A cartoon could be very helpful to elucidate issues in societies, as a result of its simplicity makes it very simple to know it,” Mr. Bertrams mentioned. “The hazard is, due to the simplicity, misunderstanding may also occur very simply.”
Fixed Méheut contributed reporting from Paris.