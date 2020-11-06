Within the Netherlands, a Cartoon in College Results in On-line Threats and an Arrest

A month after a trainer in France was beheaded for displaying caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class, fears are rising within the Netherlands that the ripple results of the assault are spreading in that nation.

On Friday, an 18-year-old girl within the Dutch metropolis of Rotterdam was arrested on suspicion of constructing on-line threats in opposition to a highschool trainer who had displayed in his classroom a cartoon supporting Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical newspaper that had initially printed the Muhammad caricatures.

Native media on Thursday reported that one other trainer was threatened after he confirmed a cartoon depicting Muhammad throughout a category about free speech at a highschool within the metropolis of Den Bosch.

“Actions in relation to freedom of speech in colleges in Rotterdam and Den Bosch have led to unrest and even threats,” two Dutch training ministers wrote in a letter to Parliament to register their dismay. “To intimidate and threaten lecturers can’t be tolerated in any means,” the ministers, Arie Slob and Ingrid van Engelshoven, wrote.