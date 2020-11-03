In Footage: Fourth sufferer dies from accidents after Vienna assault

Austria’s prime safety official says 4 folks have died – together with one assailant – and fifteen folks have been wounded in a capturing within the coronary heart of Vienna late on Monday.

Inside Minister Karl Nehammer advised reporters on Tuesday two males and a girl have died from their accidents. A suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a faux suicide vest, was additionally shot and killed by police.

Authorities have been nonetheless making an attempt to find out whether or not additional attackers could also be on the run, he stated. Individuals in Vienna have been urged to remain at house if potential on Tuesday.

Seven victims of the assault are in a vital, life-threatening situation, Austrian information company APA reported, citing a Well being Affiliation spokeswoman.

A complete of 17 victims are being handled at a number of hospitals, primarily for gunshot wounds and cuts, the spokeswoman stated. The ten sufferers with minor accidents are in shock, she added.

The capturing started shortly after 8pm native time (19:00 GMT) on Monday close to Vienna’s important synagogue as many individuals have been having fun with the final night time of open eating places and bars earlier than the beginning of a coronavirus lockdown.