In Photos: A Nation Celebrates Biden Harris Victory

Ms. Jones is the editor-in-chief of PoliticusUSA and a member of the White Home press pool.

Sarah hosts Politicus Information and co-hosts Politicus Radio. Her evaluation has been featured on a number of nationwide radio, tv information packages and speak exhibits, and print shops together with Stateside with David Shuster, in addition to The Washington Submit, The Atlantic Wire, CNN, MSNBC, The Week, The Hollywood Reporter, and extra.

Sarah is a member of the Society of Skilled Journalists.