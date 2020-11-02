In midnight vote, Biden sweeps Dixville Notch. Trump takes one other New Hampshire city.

The outcomes are already in from two New Hampshire cities the place voters famously head to the polls simply after the stroke of midnight on Election Day.
In Dixville Notch, the place a handful of masked residents voted shortly after midnight on Tuesday, all 5 votes for president went to Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee. He’s the primary presidential candidate to comb the final election vote in Dixville Notch for the reason that midnight voting custom started there in 1960, when Richard M. Nixon received all 9 votes over John F. Kennedy.
The opposite northern New Hampshire city that voted across the identical time on Tuesday, Millsfield, favored President Trump by 16 votes to five.
A 3rd city, Hart’s Location, canceled its traditional midnight voting this yr due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 48 voters there must wait till the morning like everybody else.
Antsy journalists and political sorts usually look to those New Hampshire cities for clues as to how the election will unfold throughout the nation, however they’ve a spotty monitor document. Whereas Millsfield voted for Mr. Trump in 2016, Dixville Notch went for Hillary Clinton.
And within the Democratic major election — which additionally kicks off in New Hampshire — Dixville Notch solid three of its 5 votes this yr for Michael R. Bloomberg, the previous mayor of New York. He suspended his marketing campaign lower than a month later.