In midnight vote, Biden sweeps Dixville Notch. Trump takes one other New Hampshire city.

The outcomes are already in from two New Hampshire cities the place voters famously head to the polls simply after the stroke of midnight on Election Day.

In Dixville Notch, the place a handful of masked residents voted shortly after midnight on Tuesday, all 5 votes for president went to Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee. He’s the primary presidential candidate to comb the final election vote in Dixville Notch for the reason that midnight voting custom started there in 1960, when Richard M. Nixon received all 9 votes over John F. Kennedy.

The opposite northern New Hampshire city that voted across the identical time on Tuesday, Millsfield, favored President Trump by 16 votes to five.

A 3rd city, Hart’s Location, canceled its traditional midnight voting this yr due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 48 voters there must wait till the morning like everybody else.