In 4 Phrases, Biden Calms A Nation As Trump Tries To Burn Democracy To The Floor

In simply 4 phrases, Joe Biden responded to Donald Trump’s dangerous address on Thursday night time by looking for to calm the nation at a time when Trump is successfully making an attempt to burn democracy to the bottom.

“Hold the religion, people,” Biden stated shortly after Trump threw a tantrum from the White Home briefing room.

Hold the religion, people. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 6, 2020

Biden’s message was a stark distinction to Trump, who used his remarks on Thursday night time to whine concerning the polls, spew conspiracy theories and cry fraud about legally forged votes throughout numerous swing states.

Biden is already appearing just like the president America wants

America is within the midst of a number of crises, from a still-raging pandemic to an financial crash to rising social unrest.

In every occasion, Donald Trump is both ignoring the crises or pouring gasoline on the hearth for his personal political profit.

Now, because the election outcomes more and more present Trump headed for defeat, Trump is making an attempt to burn democracy to the bottom on the way in which out the door.

In the meantime, Joe Biden is appearing just like the president America wants proper now – somebody who’s projecting energy and stability a time when the temperature must be be turned down.

It has been roughly 48 hours because the polls closed on Tuesday night time, and Joe Biden is already appearing just like the president of america.

Comply with Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter