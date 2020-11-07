In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service; the survey describes not less than 4 plans, starting from $3 to $8 per thirty days (Jacob Kastrenakes/The Verge)

Home Tech In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service;...

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:

In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service; the survey describes not less than 4 plans, starting from $3 to $8 per thirty days  —  No music included  —  Spotify seems to be interested by launching a subscription podcast service that might provide entry to authentic exhibits or unique episodes for a month-to-month charge.

