Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service; the survey describes not less than 4 plans, starting from $3 to $8 per thirty days — No music included — Spotify seems to be interested by launching a subscription podcast service that might provide entry to authentic exhibits or unique episodes for a month-to-month charge.
In a survey, Spotify hints at plans for a subscription podcast service; the survey describes not less than 4 plans, starting from $3 to $8 per thirty days (Jacob Kastrenakes/The Verge)
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge: