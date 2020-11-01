‘I like Texas!’ President Trump cheers on supporters as they swarm Biden bus — now the FBI is concerned

A gaggle of Trump supporters on Friday harassed a Biden marketing campaign bus on a Texas freeway, waving their flags and honking their horns in a tense confrontation that reportedly led to 1 minor crash and Texas Democrats cancelling three occasions.

President Trump clearly bought a kick out of it:

Regulation enforcement, nevertheless, didn’t.

According to the Texas Tribune, the FBI is wanting into the incident because the presidential race, with Texas polling like a possible battleground, heats up forward of subsequent week’s election.

“Quite than interact in productive dialog in regards to the drastically totally different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our nation, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] as an alternative determined to place our workers, surrogates, supporters, and others in hurt’s approach,” the Texas communications director for the Biden marketing campaign advised the Tribune.

As you’ll be able to see from this screenshot from the Tribune, the “Trump Prepare” was known as into motion on-line below the hashtag #FollowTheBus:

Naomi Narvaiz, a Texas Republican Occasion official, stated she “didn’t see anybody being overly aggressive” however she stoked the flames with this tweet:

As for the accident, one witness on the bus reportedly stated a truck collided with one of many workers member autos. No one pulled over and the collision was partially caught on video:

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West, nevertheless, dismissed the entire incident. “It’s extra pretend information and propaganda. Put together to lose… cease bothering me,” he said in a statement launched after he was questioned by the Tribune. “Possibly Soros can minimize y’all one other verify in 2022.”