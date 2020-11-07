‘I ain’t shopping for it’: Trump voters protest US election name

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the USA – As 1000’s of individuals are rallying throughout the USA to have fun the projected victory of Democrat Joe Biden, a few of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters are insisting that the presidential contest is just not over but.

Samuel Battle, 19, accused the Democratic Occasion of making an attempt to steal the election, which has been probably the most divisive in latest reminiscence and which drew document numbers of voters throughout the nation regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t assume it’s over but,” mentioned Battle, who was amongst a small group of vocal Trump backers that had gathered in downtown Philadelphia reverse a much-larger, jubilant crowd celebrating Biden’s projected win.

Hours earlier, the Associated Press said Biden was projected to safe 290 Electoral School votes, clinching his bid for the White Home, after a time-consuming vote rely that’s nonetheless underneath approach in some key states.

Philadelphia was key to Biden’s path to victory, with AP saying earlier on Saturday that the previous US vp had secured a win within the battleground state.

Trump has sowed doubt over the US electoral course of, accusing Democrats of participating in widespread voter fraud – an accusation that specialists and elections officers in a number of states have rejected as baseless.

Samuel Battle, 19, says he believes the Democrats are stealing the US election, echoing a declare that President Donald Trump has made repeatedly over the previous a number of days [Hilary Beaumont/Al Jazeera]

“The straightforward truth is that this election is way from over,” the Republican president mentioned in a statement shortly after AP made its projection of a Biden victory, pointing to the legal challenges his marketing campaign has filed in a number of states to dispute the outcomes.

Battle echoed Trump’s claims, saying he believed the ultimate election consequence would in the end be determined within the US’s prime court docket.

“We’re simply ready for the Supreme Courtroom to rule on it, and once they do, they’re going to rule in Trump’s favour,” he informed Al Jazeera, with out going into specifics about what precisely the court docket can be ruling on.

‘I ain’t shopping for it’

One other Trump supporter on the rally in Philadelphia, Charlie, who didn’t give Al Jazeera his final title as a result of he mentioned he’s employed by “a liberal firm”, mentioned he doesn’t consider Trump misplaced the election.

“I don’t care what the media says,” he mentioned. “I ain’t shopping for it and that’s why I’m standing right here at present.”

Trump supporters have held rallies in a number of states throughout the US, together with Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona – key states the place poll counting remains to be underneath approach [Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]

Charlie mentioned he and his spouse couldn’t vote as a result of their absentee ballots didn’t arrive on time. “We’re libertarians however we wished to assist Trump,” he mentioned. “We had been just about going with Trump to go in opposition to Biden.”

The president’s supporters have additionally held rallies in Wisconsin, the place the Trump marketing campaign has mentioned it intends to demand a recount; in Arizona, the place some consider the presidential race stays too close to name, and in Georgia, the place election officers additionally say a recount goes to be ordered.

A number of Trump supporters, a few of them carrying firearms, additionally gathered outdoors the state capitol constructing in Pennsylvania, which remains to be counting ballots within the tightly contested race.

Two armed males had been arrested earlier this week in Philadelphia, native media reported, after police mentioned they obtained a tip about an alleged plot to assault a conference centre the place votes had been being tabulated.

A supporter of President Donald Trump shouts throughout a rally in Phoenix, Arizona [Ross D. Franklin/AP]

In New York Metropolis, 36-year-old Trump supporter Tonye-Dmitria Vickers held up an indication studying, “F*** Biden – He Cheated”.

“I’m homosexual, a former Democrat, Black, a former Navy SEAL and have a level in political science from Howard College,” he informed Al Jazeera, saying he helps Trump as a result of “underneath him, the African-American unemployment charge was its lowest in US historical past”.

One other Trump supporter, 48-year-old Dora Ellis, mentioned the president has executed rather a lot to assist peace on the earth. “Biden voted for each single bombing and each single warfare. He’s a hawk,” she mentioned.

“Can [Trump] be impolite? Sure, he’s not all the time diplomatic. However is he racist or [a] xenophobe? Completely not.”

Trump supporter Tonye-Dmitria Vickers, 36 (proper), speaks to Dora Ellis, 48, one other supporter of the president, in New York Ciy on Saturday [Radmilla Suleymanova/Al Jazeera]

Earlier on Saturday, Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a information convention simply outdoors of Philadelphia to elucidate the marketing campaign’s ongoing litigation efforts. US media retailers made their Biden win projections simply earlier than Giuliani was set to talk.

“It’s not executed but,” Daren Suter, a Pennsylvania Trump supporter who attended the information convention, informed Al Jazeera.

“Investigations are going to should happen. There’s too many examples of tampering with the ballots, that sort of stuff, in Philly particularly. And Trump knew all this; Trump knew this was going to occur.”

Al Jazeera’s Radmilla Suleymanova contributed to this report from New York Metropolis.