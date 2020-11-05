Tons of of 1000’s joined group aiming to overturn election outcomes earlier than Fb cracked down

That exterior web site that “Cease the Steal” used Fb to funnel folks to was registered by a conservative digital consulting agency, Liberty Lab. Cease the Steal’s web site and Fb web page additionally counsel hyperlinks to the group “Ladies for America First,” which is led by the previous chief govt of the Tea Occasion Categorical. Ladies for America First was began to protest Trump’s impeachment.

Fb’s policy on post-election claims would appear to bar Cease the Steal on a number of grounds, and apparently the corporate did conclude that it couldn’t host that. Simply not till the group had lots of of 1000’s of members. In moments like these, it’s all the time price remembering that Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president of global public policy, was a key participant in the 2000 Brooks Brothers riot.