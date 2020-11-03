Find out how to Watch Tonight

They’ll announce not solely the place ballots have been coming from but in addition how these ballots have been solid. That distinction is essential, as a result of the mail-in vote will lean Democratic in most states whereas the in-person vote will lean Republican. However no person is aware of precisely how huge the skew can be — so reported vote counts that don’t distinguish between in-person and mail-in ballots can be extraordinarily tough to research.

As a result of Florida, Georgia and North Carolina will all make the excellence, they’re the one three states for which The Occasions is creating variations of its election-night needle this yr. The needles will show the percentage chance of a Trump or Biden victory in every state, because it modifications tonight, based mostly on counted ballots.

There can be no nationwide needle this yr. “The boundaries of obtainable knowledge simply make too dangerous to do responsibly,” The Times’s Nate Cohn tweeted.

The underside line: If Biden appears on observe to lose Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, he’s now not a giant favourite to win. That will recommend the polls had underestimated Trump’s help. In FiveThirtyEight’s simulations, Biden has about a 50 percent chance of victory if he loses all three Southeastern swing states. He would then in all probability must win at the least Pennsylvania or Arizona.

The Senate. North Carolina can be vital for a second cause: It’s dwelling to one of many Senate races more than likely to find out Senate management. If the Democrat, Cal Cunningham, defeats the Republican incumbent, Thom Tillis, it would imply Democrats are on observe to hold at least 50 Senate seats in January.

A second huge Senate race is in Maine, the place polls shut at 8 p.m. Maine’s ranked-choice voting system implies that official outcomes might not be tallied for a number of days. But when the Democratic challenger, Sara Gideon, is profitable greater than 47 p.c of the first-round vote, she can be in good condition to beat Susan Collins, the Republican incumbent, Dan Shea of Colby Faculty informed us.

In Arizona and Colorado, the place polls shut at 9 p.m., the Democratic challengers are favored. Successful these 4 seats — and the vice presidency, which breaks Senate ties — will in all probability be sufficient to present Democrats management of the Senate. In addition they have a good shot to win in South Carolina (the place polls shut at 7 p.m.), Iowa (10 p.m.), Montana (10 p.m.) and Georgia, the place one or each races might go to January runoffs.